After trending for weeks, media personality and DJ Sol Phenduka has broken his silence on his new radio gig.
In a recent sit-down on podcast Nkululeko n Cultr, the Kaya 959 co-host and said he understood people's concerns and where they came from.
“When I saw myself trend, I thought, geez, why am I trending? I never trend and the day I'm gonna trend it's about alleged bullying. I think SA loves Podcast Chill and it comes from a place of concern."
Sol said he felt people just wanted to badmouth his co-host Dineo Ranaka.
“It tells me it comes from people who want the show to work, they want the show to be a success. It's a new show, all things have been considered, all feedback is welcome about this and everything else, but like I always say, people should give the show time and also I've been off radio ... 90% of it comes out of a place of concern.”
Controversial YouTuber Slik Talk recently fired shots at Ranaka for the way in which she conducts herself on her morning show with Phenduka.
Sol Phenduka breaks his silence on Kaya 959 breakfast show debacle
Image: Instagram/ Sol Phenduka via MALIGANT MEDIA
After trending for weeks, media personality and DJ Sol Phenduka has broken his silence on his new radio gig.
In a recent sit-down on podcast Nkululeko n Cultr, the Kaya 959 co-host and said he understood people's concerns and where they came from.
“When I saw myself trend, I thought, geez, why am I trending? I never trend and the day I'm gonna trend it's about alleged bullying. I think SA loves Podcast Chill and it comes from a place of concern."
Sol said he felt people just wanted to badmouth his co-host Dineo Ranaka.
“It tells me it comes from people who want the show to work, they want the show to be a success. It's a new show, all things have been considered, all feedback is welcome about this and everything else, but like I always say, people should give the show time and also I've been off radio ... 90% of it comes out of a place of concern.”
Controversial YouTuber Slik Talk recently fired shots at Ranaka for the way in which she conducts herself on her morning show with Phenduka.
Slik Talk said Ranaka should stop talking for the bulk of the show.
“Dineo Ranaka let me give you a reality check. We all know that you have three baby daddies, and we’re not going to hold it against you. But Sol Phenduka is not baby or baby daddy number four,” he said.
However, the radio station expressed confidence in the pair.
“Structure of 959 Breakfast is that Dineo Ranaka is the main anchor and Sol Phenduka the co-host and traffic reporter. We are aware that a female lead anchor on a breakfast show is unusual in the SA radio landscape, but we have full confidence in Dineo and Sol’s talent, and their ability to navigate the dynamic of the show,” said Kaya 959 MD Sibongile Mtyali.
READ MORE:
Kaya 959 says it has 'confidence' in Dineo and Sol's talent as a team
'Treat that man with respect': Slik Talk stands up for Sol Phenduka
'Sadly many people think I’m just a podcaster' — Sol Phenduka on how tweeps undermine him
'Guys, I’m not leaving' - Sol Phenduka assures chillers he is not ditching them
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos