This while Nota posts vile tweets in reference to his Berita.
In a video circulating on Twitter, Nota demanded Berita return the Michael Kors bag he bought her to pay off damage he claimed she made to his cars.
“You don't buy self-love at Michael Kors. Your husband taught you Michael Kors at the duty-free shop when he went shopping. Return that Michael Kors and take that money because you need to pay the R14,500 excess fee you have to pay to repair the Viano you crashed into the C-Class.
“You can't leave the problems in your household. I'm tired of paying for repairs.”
Nota said Berita should stop pretending to be a Xhosa women.
“Gugulethu, you're not Berita. You're not Xhosa, you're an Ndebele girl from Bulawayo.”
Berita asks God to grant her strength as Nota shares ‘details of their marriage’
Image: Instagram/ Nota Nhlamulo Baloyi
Afro-soul singer Berita and her estranged husband Nhlamulo “Nota” Baloyi's marriage woes continue to unfold on social media.
Since Berita revealed she separated from r Nota and left their marital home in January this year, her estranged hubby has been sharing private details about their marriage of almost a year.
On Tuesday the singer took to her Twitter timeline, while they both shot up the trends list in Mzansi, with a cryptic message which had her fans sending her well wishes.
“uNkulunkulu emuhle njalo, uzangipha amandla”
Loosely translated into English it means “God is great, he will give me strength” .
This while Nota posts vile tweets in reference to his Berita.
In a video circulating on Twitter, Nota demanded Berita return the Michael Kors bag he bought her to pay off damage he claimed she made to his cars.
“You don't buy self-love at Michael Kors. Your husband taught you Michael Kors at the duty-free shop when he went shopping. Return that Michael Kors and take that money because you need to pay the R14,500 excess fee you have to pay to repair the Viano you crashed into the C-Class.
“You can't leave the problems in your household. I'm tired of paying for repairs.”
Nota said Berita should stop pretending to be a Xhosa women.
“Gugulethu, you're not Berita. You're not Xhosa, you're an Ndebele girl from Bulawayo.”
In a series of Twitter posts shared on Wednesday, Nota recounted alleged incident during their marriage and suggested there will be a reality show released on YouTube after they mend their relationship.
Read some of his Twitter posts below:
LISTEN | 'I'm alive, I am strong' — Berita opens up about marriage woes with Nota
‘I had to choose between being married and being alive’ — Berita on her split from Nota
'I wish him well' — Berita on why she won't troll estranged husband Nota
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos