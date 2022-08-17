×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

Berita asks God to grant her strength as Nota shares ‘details of their marriage’

17 August 2022 - 14:00
Joy Mphande Journalist
The fallout between singer Berita and Nhlamulo “Nota” Baloyi still floods the timeline.
The fallout between singer Berita and Nhlamulo “Nota” Baloyi still floods the timeline.
Image: Instagram/ Nota Nhlamulo Baloyi

Afro-soul singer Berita and her estranged husband Nhlamulo “Nota” Baloyi's marriage woes continue to unfold on social media.

Since Berita revealed she separated from r Nota and left their marital home in January this year, her estranged hubby has been sharing private details about their marriage of almost a year.

On Tuesday the singer took to her Twitter timeline, while they both shot up the trends list in Mzansi, with a cryptic message which had her fans sending her well wishes.

“uNkulunkulu emuhle njalo, uzangipha amandla”

Loosely translated into English it means “God is great, he will give me strength” .

This while Nota posts vile tweets in reference to his Berita.

In a video circulating on Twitter, Nota demanded Berita return the Michael Kors bag he bought her to pay off damage he claimed she made to his cars.

“You don't buy self-love at Michael Kors. Your husband taught you Michael Kors at the duty-free shop when he went shopping. Return that Michael Kors and take that money because you need to pay the R14,500 excess fee you have to pay to repair the Viano you crashed into the C-Class.

“You can't leave the problems in your household. I'm tired of paying for repairs.”

Nota said Berita should stop pretending to be a Xhosa women.

“Gugulethu, you're not Berita. You're not Xhosa, you're an Ndebele girl from Bulawayo.”

In a series of Twitter posts shared on Wednesday, Nota recounted alleged incident during their marriage and suggested there will be a reality show released on YouTube after they mend their relationship. 

Read some of his Twitter posts below:

LISTEN | 'I'm alive, I am strong' — Berita opens up about marriage woes with Nota

"I'm alive, I am strong. This is not the end of me," said Berita.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

‘I had to choose between being married and being alive’ — Berita on her split from Nota

Singer Berita’s Twitter account has revealed she has separated from Nhlamulo ‘Nota’ Baloyi after a year of marriage.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

'I wish him well' — Berita on why she won't troll estranged husband Nota

"I wish him well. I wish he can be content and happy within himself."
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 'I can no longer turn a blind eye' - Leeroy Sidambe breaks his silence on ... TshisaLIVE
  2. 'My magical baby' — Pearl Thusi gushes over her adopted daughter Okuhlekonke TshisaLIVE
  3. Sol Phenduka breaks his silence on Kaya 959 breakfast show debacle TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Bonang would've been in her third dress by now' — Tweeps 'frustrated' by Anele ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Oh la la! Unathi Nkayi goes bare in front of a mirror TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Amcu wants Sibyane-Stillwater mineworkers to be paid basic salary of R20,000
Marikana 10 years on: How the “man in the green blanket” picture changed ...