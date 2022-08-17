'I have no regrets'-Nonku Williams reflects on season 1 and 2 of RHOD

Reality TV star Nonku Williams has admitted to having both highs and lows on the Real Housewives of Durban reality show, but she said she wouldn't do anything differently.

When a chapter comes to a close, for most people it brings a level of reflection and introspection, and Nonku finds herself at that point in her life when she looks back at her journey in the world of reality TV.

She tells TshisaLIVE who she was on both seasons showed the viewers that she is progressive.

“Season one first time coming onto the screens, that's when people first learnt who Nonku was. At first they didn't understand me and then they thought Nonku is really funny because I would say things that will make people laugh, and I would then annoy them because of my honesty and the fact that I'm a straight shooter. How season one ended, for instance, it wasn't nice for me. I'm not going to go into details, but it left people with a very sour taste of Nonku Williams and I won't change that because I went into season 2, and even then people were still angry, but as the season progressed they said Nonku is actually a victim here, she is clearly a nice person. So I'm happy for all the ashes. Hence my message is always beauty for ashes or ashes to beauty. Because those ashes I know God in my life uses them.”

She said season two was like a redemption for her, when people got to see another layer.