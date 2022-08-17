'I have no regrets'-Nonku Williams reflects on season 1 and 2 of RHOD
Reality TV star Nonku Williams has admitted to having both highs and lows on the Real Housewives of Durban reality show, but she said she wouldn't do anything differently.
When a chapter comes to a close, for most people it brings a level of reflection and introspection, and Nonku finds herself at that point in her life when she looks back at her journey in the world of reality TV.
She tells TshisaLIVE who she was on both seasons showed the viewers that she is progressive.
“Season one first time coming onto the screens, that's when people first learnt who Nonku was. At first they didn't understand me and then they thought Nonku is really funny because I would say things that will make people laugh, and I would then annoy them because of my honesty and the fact that I'm a straight shooter. How season one ended, for instance, it wasn't nice for me. I'm not going to go into details, but it left people with a very sour taste of Nonku Williams and I won't change that because I went into season 2, and even then people were still angry, but as the season progressed they said Nonku is actually a victim here, she is clearly a nice person. So I'm happy for all the ashes. Hence my message is always beauty for ashes or ashes to beauty. Because those ashes I know God in my life uses them.”
She said season two was like a redemption for her, when people got to see another layer.
“I appreciate every blow, every bullying, every hardship, you know, that I experienced in this show because I really believe at the end of season two, people had a very nice taste of Nonku. A very sweet taste of me. They love me and I know it's not because it's unknown, the fame of God. But what they love is that I'm just authentic. It's purely that I'm not perfect and most people love authenticity because I really believe a lot of people like to act, whether they've been paid for it or not. It's worse when it's camera action.
Even in our own group of friends we pretend to be something that we are not. Especially on socials. Because everyone's life is perfect.”
The businesswoman and mother of three said if there were to be a third season, she is confident that another chapter will unfold.
In season three, if it comes back, if I do decide to come back, I'll just be me. And I believe it will still be progressive because we are evolving with time. I'm definitely not the same woman I was last year, so whatever comes, it's just gonna be another development and another peel. Because I like to compare myself to an onion — there's so many layers to me. So I do believe there's gonna be another layer that's gonna be unfolded. I don't know how, I don't know what it is. I'm here to find out because we're all evolving. We're learning something new about ourselves, I have that confidence, because I depend on God to show me, lead me and guide me.”