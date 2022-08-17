Kalawa Jazzmee record label owner and DJ Oscar Mdlongwa, popularly known as Oskido, also recently completed his five-month project management studies.
In February, Oskido revealed he had enrolled at the University of Pretoria, urging others to empower themselves.
Taking to Instagram timeline, the DJ shared his results, announcing he was graduating.
“When I started my journey on this course, I was overwhelmed by the encouragement I received from many of you. I feel duty-bound to share the results and also to say (thank you),” he wrote.
In an exclusive interview with TshisaLIVE, Oskido said furthering his studies was to better manage his goals and career.
“I like challenging myself. The idea came when I was doing a 21-day fast with my daughter when I said I wouldn't eat meat for 21 days. I thought it was going to be impossible and I managed to do it. After that, we thought of the next challenge.
“It's cool for us to educate ourselves. The world right now is open for anyone to learn anything. There's so much information accessible to us. Even if you've got basic education, the world has become one village. If you want anything, you go on the internet, you find it.”
'This is a dream come true for me' — Nozuko Ntshangase celebrates her venture into life coaching
Image: Instagram/ Nozuko Ntshangase
Congratulations are in order for Nozuko Ntshangase who recently qualified as a life coach.
The actress, who plays Noxi on Diep City, took to her timeline reflecting on her journey of juggling her studies at Subconscious Frequency Academy with the demands of being an entertainer.
“Your sister is now a certified life coach, NLP coach and NLP practitioner. This is a dream come true for me. It hasn't been easy balancing Diep City and working towards being a certified coach. I'm very proud of myself. What a confidence booster!
“Ladies and gentlemen if you would like a coach to assist you to deal with your mental health, personal development, career and starting your business.” she wrote.
