“Last month he declared me an expert during amahubo education and training in Ulundi, invited by the Zululand municipality. I may struggle financially to build my school, but such blessings are a demonstrated fact that one day my blue skies will come back,” he posted.
Though Prince Misuzulu was formally recognised as the Zulu king by President Cyril Ramaphosa in March, the king's opponents defied the president by installing Prince Simakade Zulu kaZwelithini as King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu’s successor on Saturday, August 13.
University of KwaZulu-Natal cultural expert Dr Gugu Mazibuko has described the entering of the kraal ceremony, known as ukungena esibayeni, as one of the most sacred royal customs and likened it to a traditional prayer.
“In every Zulu homestead and in every Zulu palace there is a kraal. The cattle kraal is a place of prayer in any Zulu family because that is where they communicate with their ancestors; that is where they record everything taking place within that family. But when we talk about that cattle kraal for the king’s palace, that is considered a sacred place — it is like the temple for the entire Zulu nation.”
WATCH | Mbuso Khoza gears up for 'umfundelo wamahubo' for the king’s coronation
'Last month he declared me an expert during amahubo education and training in Ulundi.'
Image: Sibonga Gatsheni
It's two days before the official traditional coronation marked by the entering of the cattle kraal (ukungena esibayeni) ceremony for Zulu Prince Misuzulu kaZwelithini.
Musician Mbuso Khoza shared a teaser on his Instagram timeline about gearing up for the ceremony.
He said he was invited by traditional prime minister of the Zulu nation Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi to lead regiments in song at the coronation.
“Ntshingwayo kaMahole Khoza led the battle of Isandlwana in 1879 as an overall commander. Today I find myself getting an invitation from Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi to participate in what we call umfundelo wamahubo, Umntwana wakwaPhindangene has shown so much love and support towards the works of Mbuso Khoza institute he, even announced the Isandlwana walk in his speech.
