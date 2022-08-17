×

WATCH | Samthing Soweto assures fans he’s fine and ‘dealing with some things’

17 August 2022 - 11:00
Joy Mphande Journalist
Samthing Soweto makes his return to social media.
Image: Instagram/ Samthing Sozweto.

Singer Samthing Soweto has dispelled concerns for his wellbeing after making his return to social media.

The singer took to his social media timeline on Tuesday to reassure his fans he was OK and had taken time off to deal with personal matters, saying he would share details for his upcoming shows soon.

“I'm not gone, I'm still around. I'm sorry for the silence. I've just been dealing with some things, but nothing crazy. Thank you for your patience,” he said.

For the past few months, Samthing has shared on social media that he has been experiencing mental health issues.

“I'm sorry for the silence. I thought I was wack but today I discovered how dope I am,” he wrote in one Twitter post.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the Amagents hit maker opened up about the break he took, his mental health and making music he knew his fans would appreciate.

“I did take a break. I had to fix my mind a bit. Doing what I do is very challenging. It is one of those things where if there are setbacks, that can literally affect your whole week, month and year. I had to get to a place where I can rise and push through that feeling.

“I didn't like how I reacted to situations like issues and my initial response was to get away and protect myself, to hide. Now I think I'm adopting a process that requires me to be very brave and then move with that bravery and understand I'm not always going to get it right, and that's OK and to be vulnerable. I think I've kind of gone to a rhythm where I can be that version of myself who us brave and it will continue, and the response I've been getting is that people are proud of me,” he said.

Samthing Soweto says making the audiences happy makes him happy

"I would like to see the country, I would like to perform and make music for our country. That's my focus at this moment."
