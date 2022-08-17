'When does it end? ' — Tributes pour in for Actor and kwaito star Brian 'Bruno' Majola
The news of the death of actor and kwaito star Brian “Bruno” Majola on Tuesday afternoon it sent shock waves through Twitter and the people that were close to the star.
The multitalented actor starred in TV soapie Rhythm City which was canned last year.
His former cast mate, actor Zola Hashatsi, was inconsolable when confirming the news with TshisaLIVE, saying a statement had yet to be released.
Actor Matli Mohapeloa took to his Twitter timeline to express his heart break at the star's sudden death.
“Bruno ma ni*%a I was talking to you just the other day. Now you gone? When does it end?”
Former Rhythm City actor Paul Maila took to his Twitter timeline to share a clip of music he was working on that he hoped the star would jump on.
“Me: Entlik ungi-feature nine in one of your tracks? Bruno: Wena uyiArtist yase Jam Shack Records, silinde wena. I recently made this, I should've sent it earlier so you could hear it, and jump on it. Pelo yaka e bohloko,” he tweeted.
Brian was popular for his breakout role as Bongani on soapie Rhythm City. He later appeared on Ekasi Stories and Inkaba.
Bruno ma nigga I was talking to you just the other day. Now you gone? When does it end? 💔🕯️🕊️#RIPBruno pic.twitter.com/Ng9nneS1SH— matli mohapeloa (@matlimohapeloa) August 16, 2022
Me: Entlik ungi-feature nini in one of your tracks?— Paul Maila 🇿🇦 (@ItsPaulMaila) August 16, 2022
Bruno: Wena uyiArtist yase Jam Shack Records, silinde wena.
I recently made this, I should've sent it earlier so you could hear it, and jump on it.
Pelo yaka e bohloko 💔💔#RIPBruno #RIPBrianBrunoMajola pic.twitter.com/4eIyChRXQs
#RipBruno Mr Gumshev Rest in Power bro 🕊🕯 pic.twitter.com/qnaoOS5oZW— Amzo TheDj (@AmzoThedj) August 16, 2022
Rhythm City keep on passing away😥😥😥— The Lord Of The Wings( Lisa) Arsenal Biggest Fan🏐 (@WhyUfikelate) August 16, 2022
David Genaro
Khulekani
Now Bongane
In period of 2-3 months💔😥🕊️ May their soul continue to rest in piece💔😥🕊️#RIPBruno pic.twitter.com/S2lT5e35b7
I’m gutted and left paralysed. Rest in perfect peace My friend. #RIPBRUNO pic.twitter.com/XWCMaIhr0l— ParrotOS (@MokoenaDee) August 16, 2022
Go Well my dawg! It hurts gazi 💔💔💔 love you forever my blood! #RIPBruno Tell Linda I say wassup there in heaven Brian 😭🙏🏾💯💔 you are gonna be missed my bro! Your mama is proud 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/vnQECKfTyJ— Jerome “Slim” du Plooy (@SlimIsDope) August 16, 2022
He's the reason why I started my PR business. Mfanaka! " ntwana it's time you started being friends with these radio people so we can push." #RIPBruno 💔 pic.twitter.com/YGuOrMUlJq— uGabhadiya🖤 (@Mma_Les) August 16, 2022