'When does it end? ' — Tributes pour in for Actor and kwaito star Brian 'Bruno' Majola

The news of the death of actor and kwaito star Brian “Bruno” Majola on Tuesday afternoon it sent shock waves through Twitter and the people that were close to the star.

The multitalented actor starred in TV soapie Rhythm City which was canned last year.

His former cast mate, actor Zola Hashatsi, was inconsolable when confirming the news with TshisaLIVE, saying a statement had yet to be released.

Actor Matli Mohapeloa took to his Twitter timeline to express his heart break at the star's sudden death.

“Bruno ma ni*%a I was talking to you just the other day. Now you gone? When does it end?”

Former Rhythm City actor Paul Maila took to his Twitter timeline to share a clip of music he was working on that he hoped the star would jump on.

“Me: Entlik ungi-feature nine in one of your tracks? Bruno: Wena uyiArtist yase Jam Shack Records, silinde wena. I recently made this, I should've sent it earlier so you could hear it, and jump on it. Pelo yaka e bohloko,” he tweeted.

Brian was popular for his breakout role as Bongani on soapie Rhythm City. He later appeared on Ekasi Stories and Inkaba.