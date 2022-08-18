Another 'baby billionaire' is on the way for Kenny Kunene and his family
It's babymoon season and the Kunene family can't wait to meet their bundle of joy
Kenny Kunene and his wife Nonkululeko Whitney Mhlanga have announced they are expanding their family as they are pregnant with their third child.
The businessman took to his Instagram timeline on Wednesday sharing images from the pregnancy photo shoot with their family.
“We are expecting. We thank God and the Ancestors for another baby, a Blessing we don't take for granted,” he captioned the post.
It's been babymoon in celebville.
Reality TV star Faith Nketsi also recently revealed that she and her husband Nzuzo Njilo have welcomed their first baby together.
When sharing the news with her fans, Faith reflected on her pregnancy and penned a note to her husband and baby Sky, whose gender she has concealed.
“These past nine months have been nothing but amazing. I can’t wait to share my journey with you guys. To my husbandI love you so much and you are such a blessing to my life. My little family is complete and I am beyond grateful. To our beautiful babyLove is what you represent and I will love you with everything I am and I pray every day that I am the best mommy to you.”
Fans who have followed Faith's journey know she opened up about suffering a miscarriage in the second season of her show — so this time she kept everything on the down low.
At the exclusive premiere of the reality show, Faith's mother Linky Modise, affectionately known as Mama Linky, explained why it was important for Faith to keep her pregnancy sacred.
“She was blessed with a bundle of joy. She's a new mom ... We thank you SA for respecting her privacy. You know she wanted to protect the sanctity of her pregnancy due to our cultural and traditional belief. All Africans know that. She went through that peacefully, happily [and is] growing into motherhood,” she said.