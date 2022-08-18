Another 'baby billionaire' is on the way for Kenny Kunene and his family

It's been babymoon in celebville.

Reality TV star Faith Nketsi also recently revealed that she and her husband Nzuzo Njilo have welcomed their first baby together.

When sharing the news with her fans, Faith reflected on her pregnancy and penned a note to her husband and baby Sky, whose gender she has concealed.

“These past nine months have been nothing but amazing. I can’t wait to share my journey with you guys. To my husbandI love you so much and you are such a blessing to my life. My little family is complete and I am beyond grateful. To our beautiful babyLove is what you represent and I will love you with everything I am and I pray every day that I am the best mommy to you.”