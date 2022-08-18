‘I don't need to make a song to survive anymore’ — Cassper Nyovest

Cassper Nyovest says he doesn't need to make a song to survive anymore.
Taking to his Twitter timeline recently, the star thanked his fans for allowing him to express himself artistically.
“I've been competing commercially for 10 years and we've had a lot of commercial success, the level many artists will never see. I don't need to make a song to survive anymore, it feels so good. None of this would've been possible without your undying support. Thank you, Team Nyovest,” he tweeted.
Cassper is dropping a new track on Friday and said if it doesn't connect with fans they can keep it moving.
“I'm dropping a new single on Friday. It's probably nothing like what you're expecting, but it's where I'm at creatively. It's the s**t I play for myself in the studio and jump around alone. It's what makes me feel good. Hopefully you dig it. If you don't, catch you on the next one.”
Image: Instagram/ Cassper Nyovest
Cassper recently gave his followers a taste of what they have been missing since he took a break from rap for a few years.
He dropped some bars of a new track titled OOH AAH with the late Riky Rick and Ambitiouz Entertainment artist Fakaloice.
The last time the rapper released an album was when he dropped Any Minute Now (A.M.N) in 2020.
In a separate tweet Cassper said he is ready to challenge himself.
“Personally, I miss the animation, the sampling, the concepts, the ya face energy rap used to have. I can't be the only one. Even if I am, mina that's what I want to create. I want to challenge myself and make different s**t. I don't want to make songs that sound like what's trending now.”
