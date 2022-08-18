×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

kykNET announces 'Die Real Housewives van Pretoria' to air in October

18 August 2022 - 13:00
'Die Real Housewives van Pretoria' will start on October 13.
'Die Real Housewives van Pretoria' will start on October 13.
Image: Supplied

Fans of the Real Housewives franchise are about to get an interesting twist when  kykNET's first Afrikaans version of the international reality series airs on SA telly.

Die Real Housewives van Pretoria is expected to start in October.

The cast have not yet been unmasked, but in a statement shared with TshisaLIVE the channel said six women will be part of the 13-episode show broadcast on Thursday nights. 

“It is a privilege to bring the famous international Real Housewives franchise to kykNET. The fact that this series is set in Pretoria rather than Lagos or Cape Town was always going to require us to approach it differently than the other Real Housewives shows produced around the world.

“We want to showcase a group of strong Afrikaans women from Pretoria who play big roles in their families and communities and, of course, also bring the pizazz that Real Housewives is known for. These women live large and know the beautiful things in life. This is a rare chance to get to know them intimately and walk in their shoes,” said kykNET channels director Waldimar Pelser.

Die Real Housewives van Pretoria adds to other Housewives shows based Johannesburg, Durban, Lagos and Cape Town. The format is distributed internationally by NBCUniversal.

“We are excited to bring another cohort from the Real Housewives franchise; this is aligned to our commitment to showcasing a diverse content offering to our customers and to continue to tell local stories as Africa’s most loved storyteller. Die Real Housewives van Pretoria will bring nothing short of authentic, entertaining and exciting content to viewers,” said M-Net channels executive head of programming Nomsa Philiso.

While there's no trailer yet, we've been told viewers can expect luxury vehicles, magnificent mansions, designer clothes, extravagant parties and the most expensive diamonds.

Die Real Housewives van Pretoria will start airing on October 13 on kykNET DStv channel 144 and simulcast on Showmax.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Worth every second of pain! 'RHOD' star Jojo Robinson shows off her 'new' body

'I chose to share my journey because to often women pretend to be 'all natural' when in fact they aren't. There is nothing wrong with surgery if ...
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

'Real Housewives of Cape Town' promises to serve opulence and drama

The 'Real Housewives of Cape Town' is set to premiere on Mzansi Magic in July.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

'I have no regrets'-Nonku Williams reflects on season 1 and 2 of RHOD

"How season one ended for instance, It wasn't nice for me. I'm not going to go into details, but it left people with a very sour taste of Nonku ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

'RHOD' star Nonku Williams on being judged for being a 'straight shooter'

'I speak my mind and that doesn't mean I'm mean.'
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Sol Phenduka breaks his silence on Kaya 959 breakfast show debacle TshisaLIVE
  2. 'I can no longer turn a blind eye' - Leeroy Sidambe breaks his silence on ... TshisaLIVE
  3. ‘People are saying I don’t bath’ — DJ Sbu slams trolls judging his hair and ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Berita asks God to grant her strength as Nota shares ‘details of their marriage’ TshisaLIVE
  5. Oh la la! Unathi Nkayi goes bare in front of a mirror TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Humans to dine ‘caged’ at baboon-proof farm stall near Cape Point
Amcu wants Sibyane-Stillwater mineworkers to be paid basic salary of R20,000