WATCH | MaMkhize spoils the Royal AM Ladies with a pamper session

Reality TV star and businesswoman Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize together with her daughter-in-law Tamia Mpisane pampered the Royal AM Ladies to celebrate Women's Month.
Tamia was recently announced as the deputy chair of the club’s women's football team.
MaMkhize recently shared a clip on Instagram of their newly-signed women's soccer team.
The women were treated to fresh haircuts, facials, massages, manicures and pedicures.
''Royal AM Ladies x World Sport Betting Mini Pamper Day. It’s Women’s Month and what better way to get the ladies prepared for the next game than a mini pamper session at Royal AM salon. Akere we have to make sure that the Royal AM Ladies feel and look good at all times,” she wrote.
In the clip Tamia Mpisane can be heard saying: “We appreciate you and a warm welcome to our new family.”
MaMkhize told TshisaLIVE recently launching Royal AM Ladies FC and announcing Tamia as the deputy chair was a perfect way for them to create a legacy for women by women.
“I’ve always noticed that women’s football is underrated in SA and I wanted to create awareness. For starters, our national team does not get the recognition they deserve and it’s about time we put the spotlight on women’s football. The success of Banyana Banyana is a prime example of why more resources need to be injected in women's football. We’ve already secured a partnership with World Sports Betting that will ensure that we make game changing advancements for women in this sport.”
New mom Tamia shared with TshisaLIVE that as the newly-appointed deputy chair she will set her sights on finding solutions to the lack of recognition of women in sports.
“The most glaring issue for me is that women don’t get the same recognition and respect as men in their respective sports. That’s something we hope to tackle and find solutions for.”
