×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

WATCH | MaMkhize spoils the Royal AM Ladies with a pamper session

18 August 2022 - 12:00
Shauwn Mkhize and Tamia Mpisane pampered Royal AM ladies
Shauwn Mkhize and Tamia Mpisane pampered Royal AM ladies
Image: Instagram/ Shauwn Mkhize

Reality TV star and businesswoman Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize together with her daughter-in-law Tamia Mpisane pampered the Royal AM Ladies to celebrate Women's Month.

Tamia was recently announced as the deputy chair of the club’s women's football team.

MaMkhize recently shared a clip on Instagram of their newly-signed women's soccer team.

The women were treated to fresh haircuts, facials, massages, manicures and pedicures.

''Royal AM Ladies x World Sport Betting Mini Pamper Day. It’s Women’s Month and what better way to get the ladies prepared for the next game than a mini pamper session at Royal AM salon. Akere we have to make sure that the Royal AM Ladies feel and look good at all times,” she wrote.

In the clip Tamia Mpisane can be heard saying: “We appreciate you and a warm welcome to our new family.”

MaMkhize told TshisaLIVE  recently launching Royal AM Ladies FC and announcing Tamia as the deputy chair was a perfect way for them to create a legacy for women by women.

“I’ve always noticed that women’s football is underrated in SA and I wanted to create awareness. For starters, our national team does not get the recognition they deserve and it’s about time we put the spotlight on women’s football. The success of Banyana Banyana is a prime example of why more resources need to be injected in women's football. We’ve already secured a partnership with World Sports Betting that will ensure that we make game changing advancements for women in this sport.”

New mom Tamia shared with TshisaLIVE that as the newly-appointed deputy chair she will set her sights on finding solutions to the lack of recognition of women in sports.

“The most glaring issue for me is that women don’t get the same recognition and respect as men in their respective sports. That’s something we hope to tackle and find solutions for.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Confirmed! Shauwn 'MaMkhize' Mkhize gets cameo on 'Durban Gen'

"Shauwn will enter the world of Durban Gen as herself in back-to-back episodes, playing the role of a sponsor to an NGO."
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

'We need more women to collaborate with each other' — MaMkhize shares words of wisdom

"What we need to do is learn to compliment each other instead of competing with each other."
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Here’s how Tamia Mpisane is gearing up as deputy chair of AM Ladies FC

Tamia Mpisane said it was fitting she was announced as the deputy chair.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

MaMkhize shares why she made Tamia Mpisane deputy chair at Royal AM Ladies FC

MaMkhize said Tamia is from a football family. Her uncle Sifiso Biyela is the owner of Richards Bay FC and it was a natural fit to have her as deputy ...
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Sol Phenduka breaks his silence on Kaya 959 breakfast show debacle TshisaLIVE
  2. 'I can no longer turn a blind eye' - Leeroy Sidambe breaks his silence on ... TshisaLIVE
  3. ‘People are saying I don’t bath’ — DJ Sbu slams trolls judging his hair and ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Berita asks God to grant her strength as Nota shares ‘details of their marriage’ TshisaLIVE
  5. Oh la la! Unathi Nkayi goes bare in front of a mirror TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Humans to dine ‘caged’ at baboon-proof farm stall near Cape Point
Amcu wants Sibyane-Stillwater mineworkers to be paid basic salary of R20,000