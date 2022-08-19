×

TshisaLIVE

‘He taught me how to be brave, how to be fearless’ — Kabelo Mabalane’s emotional final farewell to Magesh

19 August 2022 - 11:05
Joy Mphande Journalist
Kabelo Mabalane sharing his tribute to Magesh at his funeral service.
Image: YouTube

Members of kwaito group TKZee and the TKZ Family have bid their final farewells to late member Tokollo “Magesh” Tshabalala at his funeral service held at Rhema Bible Church North on Friday.

Magesh died on Monday morning after an epileptic seizure.

Kabelo Mabalane, Zwai Bala, singer Loyiso Bala, Sibusiso Ntshangase and Kagiso "Gwyza" Diseko (from TKZee Family) carried his casket into the auditorium. 

The room was filled with emotions as family and friends wept uncontrollably and struggled to come to terms with the star's death.

Kabelo was the first to take to the podium to reflect on his life with the late star.

"Three weeks ago we were performing in Mpumalanga and Tokollo only had 504 hours left on this earth, and I didn't know it.

"It made me reflect on the five minutes before I met him. The direction of my life changed and was never to be the same again after I met Tokollo. It was always music that connected us," he said.

Kabelo couldn't hold back the tears when speaking of the impact Magesh had on his life.

"It was Magesh  who taught me to believe in myself. Magesh saw in me what I didn't see in me for the longest time. He taught me how to be brave, how to be fearless,"

Zwai followed and Frank Sinatra's My Way in tribute.

Zwai Bala singing at Magesh's funeral service.
Image: YouTube

TKZee Family's Sibusiso, aka Sbu Maloya, spoke of how he loved Magesh's spirit and would always remember him.

"Tokollo was very jolly. He was a very loving person. He had a lot of fans who became friends because of his heart. I will miss my friend.  Not just myself, all of us as South Africans. We have lost a legend."

TKZee Family's Sbu Maloya sharing his tribute to Magesh at his funeral service.
Image: YouTube

