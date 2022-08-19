×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

‘I was mourning all the work I had put in’ — Enhle Mbali on healing from her failed marriage

19 August 2022 - 10:07
Enhle Mbali said she has grown through her divorce and is fully healed.
Enhle Mbali said she has grown through her divorce and is fully healed.
Image: Instagram/ Enhle Mlotshwa

Businesswoman and actress Enhle Mbali has opened up about her healing journey after her split from internationally renowned DJ Black Coffee.

In an interview on Kaya 959's breakfast show with Dineo Ranaka and Sol Phenduka, Enhle was candid about checking herself into a mental institution.

"I was mourning all the work I had put out, all the fight I had put in, all the work to make something work and it didn't, and that is a death.

"It is the same thing as mourning a death. I walked myself into a mental health institution and I remember my psychologist saying, 'you are seven years late but you made it', and from that day healing began".

Rumours have been swirling on social media that the couple got back together after she filed for divorce in 2019.

In a recent episode of Podcast and Chill, MacG alluded to the couple being back together.

"Look what happened to Enhle and Black Coffee. She came out saying GBV, he's not paying electricity, now they are back together," MacG said.

Enhle took to her Instagram stories to say she is single. 

"I'm still very single. Not back anywhere. Still my own person. Someone's getting paid to lie," she wrote.

READ MORE:

'We’re all incredibly proud' — Enhle Mlotshwa congratulates Black Coffee

"Congratulations to my little dudes' dude."
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

SNAPS | 3 of our fave celeb looks from the L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate

Our celebs put their best foot forward at this year's L'Ormarins Queen's Plate.
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago

‘I’m still very single’ — Enhle on claims she’s back with Black Coffee

I'm still very single, not back anywhere. Still my own person. Someone's getting paid to lie." Enhle wrote.
TshisaLIVE
8 months ago

SNAPS | Inside Enhle-Mbali Mlotshwa's luxurious X-mas slumber party

A luxurious night in with 'the girls'! Enhle hosts her friends for a Christmas slumber party.
TshisaLIVE
8 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Sol Phenduka breaks his silence on Kaya 959 breakfast show debacle TshisaLIVE
  2. Berita asks God to grant her strength as Nota shares ‘details of their marriage’ TshisaLIVE
  3. ‘People are saying I don’t bath’ — DJ Sbu slams trolls judging his hair and ... TshisaLIVE
  4. SA singer Jonathan Butler says he was ‘racially profiled’ at US restaurant TshisaLIVE
  5. 'Diep City' is coming to an end. Here's why TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Humans to dine ‘caged’ at baboon-proof farm stall near Cape Point
Amcu wants Sibyane-Stillwater mineworkers to be paid basic salary of R20,000