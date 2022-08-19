‘I was mourning all the work I had put in’ — Enhle Mbali on healing from her failed marriage

Businesswoman and actress Enhle Mbali has opened up about her healing journey after her split from internationally renowned DJ Black Coffee.
In an interview on Kaya 959's breakfast show with Dineo Ranaka and Sol Phenduka, Enhle was candid about checking herself into a mental institution.
"I was mourning all the work I had put out, all the fight I had put in, all the work to make something work and it didn't, and that is a death.
"It is the same thing as mourning a death. I walked myself into a mental health institution and I remember my psychologist saying, 'you are seven years late but you made it', and from that day healing began".
Image: Instagram/ Enhle Mlotshwa
Rumours have been swirling on social media that the couple got back together after she filed for divorce in 2019.
In a recent episode of Podcast and Chill, MacG alluded to the couple being back together.
"Look what happened to Enhle and Black Coffee. She came out saying GBV, he's not paying electricity, now they are back together," MacG said.
Enhle took to her Instagram stories to say she is single.
"I'm still very single. Not back anywhere. Still my own person. Someone's getting paid to lie," she wrote.
