Rapper Cassper Nyovest has finally released his highly-anticipated single Put Your hands Up, but it's not quite landing yet.
The single has split Twitter in half, with some trying to make sense of the song after the rapper took a young hiatus from making hip-hop songs.
"Nah, that new Put Your Hands Up by Cassper Nyovest just put SA hip-hop in a coma. It's so whack," tweeted one social media user.
Others were thoroughly impressed with Mufasa's single.
"Cassper Nyovest, this sound reminds me of the song Abashwe you did way back. This is a hit. It’s got Getsa vibes. Hood type s**t," tweeted another.
The rapper tweeted a disclaimer before the song dropped.
“I'm dropping a new single on Friday. It's probably nothing like what you're expecting, but it's where I'm at creatively. It's the s**t I play for myself in the studio and jump around alone.
"It's what makes me feel good. Hopefully you dig it. If you don't, catch you on the next one.”
Taking to his Twitter timeline recently, Cassper said he doesn't need to make music to survive.
“I've been competing commercially for 10 years and we've had a lot of commercial success, the level many artists will never see. I don't need to make a song to survive anymore. It feels so good.
"None of this would've been possible without your undying support. Thank you, Team Nyovest,” he tweeted.
Here's a glimpse into what Mzansi is saying about Cassper's new track:
Is Cassper's new track any good? Here's what SA thinks
Here's a glimpse into what Mzansi is saying about Cassper's new track:
