DA leader John Steenhuisen's remark about his ex-wife have left many tweeps with a bitter taste in their mouth.
The MP was a guest on a recent episode of Podcast and Chill and, when asked by MacG what “roadkill” is, said it “sounds a lot like my ex-wife”.
MacG and co-host Sol Phenduka are known for shaking the table with their line of questioning and it almost always lands their guests in trouble.
Steenhuisen admitted on the episode that he cheated on his ex-wife a few years ago.
Their split made headlines in 2010 when, as reported by The Witness , he quit his position as DA leader in KwaZulu-Natal amid the cheating scandal.
Steenhuisen confirmed the news to News 24, saying: “I can confirm that I am going through a divorce. I don’t want to go into more detail.”
The couple had reportedly been married for 10 years.
Here's a look at some of the reactions to his comments on the podcast:
MacG and John Steenhuisen slammed over ‘roadkill’ comment
