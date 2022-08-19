×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

MacG and John Steenhuisen slammed over ‘roadkill’ comment

19 August 2022 - 13:56
DA leader John Steenhuisen and 'Podcast and Chill' host MacG
DA leader John Steenhuisen and 'Podcast and Chill' host MacG
Image: Twitter/Democratic Alliance

DA leader John Steenhuisen's remark about his ex-wife have left many tweeps with a bitter taste in their mouth.

The MP was a guest on a recent episode of Podcast and Chill and, when asked by MacG what “roadkill” is, said it “sounds a lot like my ex-wife”.

MacG and co-host Sol Phenduka are known for shaking the table with their line of questioning and it almost always lands their guests in trouble.

Steenhuisen admitted on the episode that he cheated on his ex-wife a few years ago.

Their split made headlines in 2010 when, as reported by The Witness , he quit his position as DA leader in KwaZulu-Natal amid the cheating scandal. 

Steenhuisen confirmed the news to News 24, saying: “I can ­confirm that I am going through a divorce. I don’t want to go into more detail.”

The couple had reportedly been married for 10 years.

Here's a look at some of the reactions to his comments on the podcast:

READ MORE:

Steenhuisen says ‘roadkill’ is probably his ex-wife in interview with MacG

When asked by radio DJ MacG what is “roadkill”, DA leader John Steenhuisen said it “sounds a lot like my ex-wife”.
Politics
7 hours ago

Ntsiki Mazwai trolls Sol Phenduka for only being 'bold' when he 'gossips'

"There is the strong and bold Sol Phenduka when he gossips about Mihlali ... and the quiet church mouse he becomes when Mihlali is in the room."
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Sol Phenduka breaks his silence on Kaya 959 breakfast show debacle

'Its a new show, all things have been considered, all feedback is welcome about this and everything else' but like I always say' people should give ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Podcast and Chill hosts drag Nota Baloyi and say he is hungry for fame

"This is the type of guy who got the taste of fame and a taste of attention and now who's willing to get it at any cost," said MacG.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Sol Phenduka breaks his silence on Kaya 959 breakfast show debacle TshisaLIVE
  2. Berita asks God to grant her strength as Nota shares ‘details of their marriage’ TshisaLIVE
  3. ‘People are saying I don’t bath’ — DJ Sbu slams trolls judging his hair and ... TshisaLIVE
  4. SA singer Jonathan Butler says he was ‘racially profiled’ at US restaurant TshisaLIVE
  5. 'Diep City' is coming to an end. Here's why TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Humans to dine ‘caged’ at baboon-proof farm stall near Cape Point
Amcu wants Sibyane-Stillwater mineworkers to be paid basic salary of R20,000