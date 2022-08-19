Attempts by TshisaLIVE to get comment from Universal Music were unsuccessful at the time of publishing. An update will be included once received.
While Maphorisa has faced much criticism online, he says he deserves more respect than people show him.
“This is my wave, the blueprint, they get it from me. You can’t compete with me, I’m the master. I’m the first n**ga to put WizKid and Burna Boy on a song. You saw me investing in amapiano, investing in Kabza.”
In a recent Instagram Live post, Maphorisa said he made a calculated decision when releasing Scorpion Kings without the knowledge of collaborator Kabza De Small.
“You want to make the Scorpion Kings decision a bad idea. Yes, Kabza didn’t know anything about it, I decided that. That’s the best decision I made for my life, for the culture, for amapiano. A harsh one, but it was the best. Look at us now,” he said.
“I worked on that album, I selected the artwork. I selected the tracks for the first album. If you go to Kabza’s first album you’ll see my name is not there, but I’m probably involved in all of those tracks.”
Majors labels sometimes mess with the amapiano movement, says DJ Maphorisa
Image: Instagram/DJ Maphorisa
DJ Maphorisa is aggrieved at how renowned record labels allegedly handle amapiano artists.
On his timeline recently, the Izolo hit maker accused Universal Music of removing his Scorpion Kings mix from YouTube to hype up another artist.
"So Universal Music removed our Scorpion King mix on YouTube because they want to drop Thokoza by Sam Deep first. The funny thing is we are making the song big. Ai ke di Bari, shame. They really don't know how to make money. Major labels sometimes f**k up the amapiano movement," he said.
Attempts by TshisaLIVE to get comment from Universal Music were unsuccessful at the time of publishing. An update will be included once received.
While Maphorisa has faced much criticism online, he says he deserves more respect than people show him.
“This is my wave, the blueprint, they get it from me. You can’t compete with me, I’m the master. I’m the first n**ga to put WizKid and Burna Boy on a song. You saw me investing in amapiano, investing in Kabza.”
In a recent Instagram Live post, Maphorisa said he made a calculated decision when releasing Scorpion Kings without the knowledge of collaborator Kabza De Small.
“You want to make the Scorpion Kings decision a bad idea. Yes, Kabza didn’t know anything about it, I decided that. That’s the best decision I made for my life, for the culture, for amapiano. A harsh one, but it was the best. Look at us now,” he said.
“I worked on that album, I selected the artwork. I selected the tracks for the first album. If you go to Kabza’s first album you’ll see my name is not there, but I’m probably involved in all of those tracks.”
READ MORE:
DJ Maphorisa hits back at exploitation claims
‘O shapile top boy’ — DJ Maphorisa unmoved by man hurling threats at him
DJ Maphorisa on begging Samthing Soweto to feature on 'eMcimbini'
DJ Maphorisa wants his flowers now: 'Please appreciate me while I’m still kicking'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos