TshisaLIVE

‘I feel like females go through so much’ — Lady Du launches label, aims to help 'girls only'

'I will be working and developing girls only'

21 August 2022 - 08:00
Lady Du said she is working towards fully developing her company that would only be catering to girls
Image: Instagram/ Lady Du

Amapiano songstress Lady Du says it's been a decade since she opened her company and now it's time to shake things up by expanding. 

Taking to her Instagram timeline on Tuesday, she shared the logo of Lady Du Entertainment, saying  it will now only focus on girls who want to make it big in the industry because it has matured.

“My company turns 10 years next year, because it will be fully matured I will be working and developing girls only. I feel like females go through so much, I won’t be signing people. I don’t believe in giving people fish, I buy equipment for them to fish. Right now I’m building as much as I can to make sure they don’t have to look anywhere for sponsorship unless it’s brands for a party! We don’t sign to labels! We are the labels,” she wrote

If anyone should know how important choosing your company is it's Lady Du. She shared in late February that she was finally free from the shackles chaining her when she was battling management woes.

Taking to her Instagram timeline at the time she said she was thrilled she could finally close that chapter.

“I am finally free, I'm so happy,” she said.

The uZuma Yi Star hit maker promised her fans more music now that she was  doing well mentally and emotionally.

The star also shared a statement announcing she had cut ties with her management.

“I cannot wait to start a new chapter and take my career to new heights.”

