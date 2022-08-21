After the Covid-19 pandemic wreaked havoc with last year's event, TV personality Pearl Thusi will take to the stage to host the Miss Heritage Global 2022 concert next month.
The concert, which also features a pageant, is set to take place in Limpopo on September 25.
The pageant will see several culture ambassadors aged from 18 to 28 compete for the Miss Heritage Global 2022 crown.
The concert will feature performances by Lady Du, La' Joy and Limpopo-born superstars Makhadzi and Master KG.
“Our theme for this year is #SheLeads. To end the glorious crowning of the Miss Heritage Global 2022, we had to have our amazing and powerful superstars Pearl Thusi and Makhadzi as some of our leading entertainers at the concert on the 25th of September,” said Miss Heritage Global CEO Mbofholowo Mbodi.
Pearl Thusi to host Miss Heritage Global 2022 concert in SA
Image: Instagram/ Pearl Thusi
