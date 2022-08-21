×

TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Musa and Liesl celebrate their one year wedding anniversary

21 August 2022 - 14:00
Dr Musa Mthombeni and his wife Liesl Laurie have been married for a year.
Image: Instagram/Musa Mthombeni via Mog Communications

TV presenter and medical doctor Musa Mthombeni and his wife, broadcaster and former Miss SA, Liesl Laurie are celebrating one year of marriage.

The pair tied the knot traditionally in July 2021.

On his Instagram timeline, Musa posted a video of moments they shared in a photo shoot.

“A year ago we said: 'Yes!' I do!' Sho skhokho' Awe ma se kind'. I can’t believe it’s already been a year! Crazy! Happy first marriage anniversary! Happy two years together,” he wrote.

Media personality Zizo Tshwete took to the comments section to wish the pair well.

“Happy anniversary, Dr Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie. May God remain the centre of your union. Grow together. Laugh together. Build together. To a lifetime of joy for you both!”

Since going public with their relationship, Musa and Liesl have gained hundreds of fans who have watched the pair celebrate their love.

Musa took to his Instagram last year to share the exciting news with their fans that    Musa paid lobola

“Eleven months ago I asked the love of my life to be my girlfriend. Today, she’s my wife. Your cows were well fed,” he captioned a stunning snap of the couple in co-ordinated outfits.

They made it a thing to celebrate their anniversary every month and it is too cute to watch. On their seven-month anniversary Musa gushed over his wife on his Insta timeline. 

“The past seven months of marriage and 19 months together have been absolute bliss. You’ve made me want more out of life, while in the same breath I’m 100% content with what I have. Thank you, Mrs Mthombeni. You have my heart. I love and like you so much.”

