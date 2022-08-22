×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

Actor Lehasa Moloi asks for prayers as he battles depression: 'Pray for me'

“Depression is chowing me right now guys. I can barely speak. Pray for me.”

22 August 2022 - 10:00
Joy Mphande Journalist
Actor Lehasa Moloi opens up about suffering from depression.
Actor Lehasa Moloi opens up about suffering from depression.
Image: Instagram/ Lehasa Moloi

Lehasa Moloi has his fans concerned for his life after revealing he is battling with depression.

The House of Zwide actor took to his Instagram stories recently saying he could barely speak and asked for prayers.

“Depression is chowing me right now guys. I can barely speak. Pray for me,” he wrote.

Lehasa Moloi Instagram story.
Lehasa Moloi Instagram story.
Image: Instagram/ Lehasa Moloi

Musician Samthing Soweto is another artist who has been vocal about his experience with depression.

For the past few months, the singer has shared on social media that he has been experiencing mental health issues.

“I'm sorry for the silence. I thought I was wack but today I discovered how dope I am,” he wrote in one Twitter post.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the Amagents hit maker opened up about the break he took, his mental health and making music he knew his fans would appreciate.

“I did take a break. I had to fix my mind a bit. Doing what I do is very challenging. It is one of those things where if there are setbacks, that can literally affect your whole week, month and year. I had to get to a place where I can rise and push through that feeling.

“I didn't like how I reacted to situations like issues and my initial response was to get away and protect myself, to hide. Now I think I'm adopting a process that requires me to be very brave and then move with that bravery and understand I'm not always going to get it right, and that's OK and to be vulnerable. I think I've kind of gone to a rhythm where I can be that version of myself who is brave and it will continue, and the response I've been getting is that people are proud of me,” he said.

• If you or someone you know struggles with depression, feeling suicidal or talking about ending their life, speak to a mental health professional or contact the suicide helpline, 0800 567 567, Cipla Helpline 0800 456 789, which is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, or SMS 31393.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Mona Monyane 'grateful' to have overcome mental health issues that threatened her life

"I am grateful to be the example to my daughter that I always dreamed to be."
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Zoleka Mandela on using her platform to shed light on mental health

"I want to be a beacon of hope for people on my social media pages."
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

‘I know how it feels to want to kill yourself, now I want people to know the real me’: Carpo’s depression battle

Carpo reveals Cassper Nyovest paid for his therapy and medical bill after a near-death experience.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

WATCH | ‘I’m back, no more depression’ — Mlindo the Vocalist

"I've been working on these songs for a long time. They are finally ready."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 'Diep City' is coming to an end. Here's why TshisaLIVE
  2. ‘I don't need to make a song to survive anymore’ — Cassper Nyovest TshisaLIVE
  3. MacG and John Steenhuisen slammed over ‘roadkill’ comment TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Priddy Ugly to Cassper: 'You out of shape, lose weight & let's go' TshisaLIVE
  5. ‘I was mourning all the work I had put in’ — Enhle Mbali on healing from her ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Bayede! King Misuzulu KaZwelithini ascends to Zulu throne
Humans to dine ‘caged’ at baboon-proof farm stall near Cape Point