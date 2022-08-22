Parenthood has changed both Mampintsha and Babes.
Babes said it has made her more responsible.
“I'm a mother now so people will see a new Babes, a more responsible Babes. I'm enjoying motherhood so far and I know how to juggle the entertainment industry with being a mother. Although sometimes, when I'm in Joburg and I miss my baby, I know he has to understand what his parents do for a living,”
Mampintsha said fatherhood has made him want to be a better man.
“It's nice to be a father. It teaches you to do the right thing because the child learns from you. Parents help us grow and be aware of the things that we do.”
He hopes to instil the value of respect in his son as he grows older.
“I want him to learn how important it is to have respect for himself, other people, and God.”
Babes and Mampintsha 'undergoing therapy' after viral abuse video
Image: SUPPLIED
Bongekile “Babes Wodumo” Simelane and her husband, Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo are undergoing marriage counselling and therapy to help strengthen their marriage.
As the Gqom couple prepare for the release of the second season of their reality show Uthando Lodumo on Showmax in September, they are determined to show how their relationship has strengthened since a video of abuse that went viral in 2019.
Apart from showcasing their growing family and introducing new faces to the show, the couple say they will also give their fans a front-row seat to their counselling session.
“We are now going to counselling to make sure that things are good between us as a couple, so this time is different. People will see that we are seeking help and that we are more mature. We are able to work well together without the noise.
“We are able to respect each other now in marriage, it's more powerful now,” Mampintsha told TshisaLIVE.
Babes Wodumo said therapy had helped their marriage.
“It's important to have a mediator in a marriage like a therapist because someone can hear both sides of the story. When it's just the two of you everyone wants to be heard.”
While Mampintsha has yet to attend therapy on his own, he recommends it to both married and single people because of the importance of healing traumas.
“You get to understand things differently with anger management or whatever story you have so that you can cough out everything. I think whether or not you are married it's important. We've learnt that when you have problems, don't run away from it.”
Mampintsha said hey had learnt from their mistakes.
'Our families are coming together and they are forgiving each other.”
WATCH | Fights with mom-in-law and raising Sponge — Mampintsha and Babes’ reality show back for season 2
