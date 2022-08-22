One woman who is also proud of her blended family is Lynn Forbes.
Taking to Instagram ahead of Mother's Day, Glammy reflected on motherhood and what her mother taught her.
She has chosen to celebrate a little sooner and wished her blended family well.
Lynn shared snaps of her blended family which includes couples AKA and Nadia Nakai as well as the mother to her grandchild DJ Zinhle and her partner Murdah Bongz.
“As we approach Mother’s Day and as I reflect on motherhood, I am grateful for my own mother and for what she taught me about love and family. Raising a blended family, through many challenges, to live together in harmony and raise well-balanced, happy children is not easy, but it’s possible when everyone works together in the best interest of the youngest children in the family.”
Dineo Ranaka gushes over two of her baby daddies and her blended family
'It’s so easy to respect them, their ways and their lives,' the mother of three said.
Image: Instagram/ Dineo Ranaka
Media personality Dineo Ranaka has taken to her social media to gush over her baby daddies saying she loves them.
She shared her message on her Instagram timeline on Sunday and said blended families cannot be understood by everyone.
She captioned the snap; “Blended family things that are way beyond the understanding of your basic human being! You need to be at top-tier vibrations to comprehend this sort of content. It’s so easy to respect them, their ways and their lives.”
In her mentions her followers told her things will work out with her third baby. To which she expressed she had no interest.
“Don't worry, your thoughts will change about third baby daddy too. The break-up is still fresh, dust will settle and you guys will reach a middle ground and work out a more healthier co-parenting relationship just like you did with second baby daddy. Stay blessed,” said one follower.
