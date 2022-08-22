×

TshisaLIVE

'Super grateful' — Blxckie buys a new whip

22 August 2022 - 06:00
Rapper Blxckie said he was super proud of himself for buying this car
Image: Instagram/ Blxckie

Rapper Blxckie has shared his exciting news of his new whip with his followers, saying he has come a long way.

Taking to his Instagram timeline, he shared a snap of the car, and said he was proud of himself.

“Sek’vele kwathengeka imoto!! super prada myself, super grateful and super thankful. this is a lot, really came from nothing.sengyolanda iUrus manje no cap,” he wrote.

The rapper has made strides since bursting into the scenes and speaking to TshisaLIVE about his  EP 4LUV,he said he was singing slow acoustic to show vulnerability to his fans.

After seeing the success of a lot of slow ballads he felt this would be the perfect project to pay homage to that and give the fans what they wanted.

“Most of the music I am doing now [relates] to stories of people I've heard. This EP is an exploration of another side of me that I’m excited to share with everyone who has followed my journey,” he said.

Blxckie expressed his gratitude for the support he received when he bagged his first gold plaque for his debut album B4Now.

“Thank you to everyone who has been part of the journey from B4Now to where we are today with this new project 4LUV — I’m excited to keep creating and revealing more of Blxckie through music.”

Chatting about his latest endeavours on the TshisaPOD, the Durban-born star spoke about his humble beginnings, saying he had a sheltered life in Durban.

“I grew up in Sydenham Heights in Durban, an area notorious for gang violence but my parents tried to keep me out of all of that. I used to stay inside, I only used to go outside to play soccer and then I got a scholarship to go to Clifton College. After that I went to the University of KwaZulu-Natal in Pietermaritzburg and returned to University of KwaZulu-Natal Howard College (Durban) to finish up,” he said.

