Fans and fellow thespians of the late Busi Lurayi will get to witness her in action again as she makes her final curtain call in Scandal!
The multi-award-winning actress, who died on July 10, had joined the e.tv drama series before her passing.
Busi will be seen from September 2, playing the role of Me’shell, a long-time friend of Layla McKenzie and wife of a wealthy businessman who’s on the hunt for “extra-curricular activities”.
“At e.tv Scandal! we were shocked and saddened by the untimely passing of Busisiwe Lurayi. Busi was midstream in the portrayal of Me’shell the cougar housewife who pays her fitness trainer, CJ, for additional training on the side! She embraced the role, was doing an amazing job, and was extremely professional to work with,” Scandal! producer, Sanele Zulu said in a statement.
“We were keen to present her final work to audiences of Scandal! We are grateful to the Lurayi family for supporting our request.”
Busi's death resulted in her being unable to complete shooting the story of Me’Shell, however her close friend and fellow actor Thuli Thabethe stepped in to take over Me’Shell’s remaining scenes which will be screened later in September.
Thuli is said to have accepted the role “with great compassion” and said she respected Busi as an artist and was grateful for the opportunity to take over from her.
“It is also an honour to be an understudy to such a prolific, talented artist. Busi became the character, I always said, the rest of us would put in work and act but she would become the character.
“Stepping into the character of Me’Shell who had been played by Busi, I know that I would have big shoes to fill. I am thankful for the opportunity from Scandal! and e.tv for trusting in my ability to continue with the work she started. I am honoured and blessed,” she said.
The late Busi Lurayi to be seen in 'Scandal!' — a role she secured shortly before her death
Image: Twitter/Netflix SA
