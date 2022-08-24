×

TshisaLIVE

AKA says he's not interested in doing any diss tracks as he's focused on 'the Megacy'

24 August 2022 - 15:00
Joy Mphande Journalist
Rapper AKA says he's focused on making good music and not diss tracks.
Rapper AKA says he's focused on making good music and not diss tracks.
Image: Instagram/ AKA

AKA says he won't be taking part in the current diss track rave. 

This after Big Zulu recently released a diss track titled 150 Bars taking aim at Cassper Nyovest, AKA, Emtee, Stogie T, Nasty C, K.O, Nota Baloyi and podcaster Silk Talk in a 5-minute audio which had had 1 million views at the time of publishing this article. 

The rapper took to his timeline saying he had no interest in taking part in hip-hop squabbles. 

“I’m just focused on making the best music I can for the Megacy. I’ve spent a lot of time on beef and all types of nonsense over the past few years. I will most definitely be sitting this one out.”

AKA also weighed in on Big Zulu's bars on the diss track saying it did not constitute hip-hop in Twitter posts.

You can’t make a diss track then big everyone up at the end. That’s not hip-hop.” he wrote.

“There is no such thing as an ubuntu diss track.”

Meanwhile, K.O has responded to the diss track releasing Omega Freestyle after Big Zulu claimed the rapper's last hit songs were Caracara and his feature on AKA's Run Jozi released in 2014. 

“I see right through his efforts though can’t be mad at him trying to stir up a conversation.” he wrote.

