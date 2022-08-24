Big Zulu has lauded Emtee for his contribution to the rap game despite mentioning him in his diss track.
In his song titled 150 Bars, Big Zulu dissed Cassper Nyovest, Nasty C, Slik Talk, Stogie T, and K.O who among others fired shots back with his freestyle called Omega.
In an instagram live he shot recently that has since been circulating on Twitter the rapper among other things explained there was no beef with Emtee and he admired him.
“Emtee did a big thing for Ambitouz , he did a great job not just for the label but for the music in SA. But because as people we don't have the same heart, there are those with dark hearts. He did an amazing job, I'm not fighting with him or stirring up something. He is a guy that I love, and admire. Not the others. For instance now I'm trending for something beautiful that I've done. SA is on a standstill, Hip-hop is standing up.
Big Zulu gives Emtee his flowers as a rapper
Image: Instagram/ Big Zulu
Big Zulu has lauded Emtee for his contribution to the rap game despite mentioning him in his diss track.
In his song titled 150 Bars, Big Zulu dissed Cassper Nyovest, Nasty C, Slik Talk, Stogie T, and K.O who among others fired shots back with his freestyle called Omega.
In an instagram live he shot recently that has since been circulating on Twitter the rapper among other things explained there was no beef with Emtee and he admired him.
“Emtee did a big thing for Ambitouz , he did a great job not just for the label but for the music in SA. But because as people we don't have the same heart, there are those with dark hearts. He did an amazing job, I'm not fighting with him or stirring up something. He is a guy that I love, and admire. Not the others. For instance now I'm trending for something beautiful that I've done. SA is on a standstill, Hip-hop is standing up.
“Let's grow as artists, that's all I'm asking. To those who are growing in the industry, let's try to learn from mistakes made. There are many mistakes as artists that were made, I'm not saying I don't have mistakes. I'm not setting myself aside, I also have my own mistakes but Im someone who has a heart who loves giving advice and helping people. Whether you love or hate me I don't care but I know deep down the person that I am,” he said.
After the track dropped, Emtee was baffled as to why he was mentioned in 150 bars.
Taking to his Twitter timeline, the rapper expressed how he did not appreciate a diss track that talked about his struggles in the SA hip-hop career.
“Chasing clout is the new “hip hop revival” yall be yapping about?” Tweeted Emtee.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
WATCH | Priddy Ugly to Cassper: 'You out of shape, lose weight & let's go'
Nomzamo Mbatha chats about her role on 'Shaka iLembe' and directing the series
‘Nota is not well in the head’ — Rashid Kay hits back
'Is this a joke or o serious?'- Cassper hopes DJ Cleo wants to fight him in the ring
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos