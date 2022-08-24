×

TshisaLIVE

'He led us through a lot of things ' — Family bids farewell to Brian Majola

24 August 2022 - 07:00
Joy Mphande Journalist
The Gumshev music group pay tribute to former member Brian Majola at his funeral.
Image: YouTube

Family and friends bid farewell to actor and kwaito star Mesuli Brian “Bruno” Majola at his funeral service at Emdeni, Soweto, on Tuesday.

The former Rhythm City star died on August 15. The of death has yet to be announced.

The venue was filled with emotion as family and friends wept and struggled to come to terms with the star's death.

Kwaito legend Zola 7 and actor Zola Hashatsi were among the men who carried his casket into the tent where the funeral service was held. 

Members of his former musical group, Gumshev,  played a tribute song they recorded after his death.

“We had to pull through. He meant a lot to us. He led us through a lot of things and the only way we know how to to remember him and grieve is to make music to him ... this was not the easiest thing to do.”

Brian's cousin Sizwe Zatho speaking his funeral.
Image: YouTube

His cousin Sizwe Zatho, known as Mr Zatho, spoke of his close relationship with the star, from growing up together to working with him as one of his DJs. 

“I never thought I'd see myself standing here. I still don't believe it ... there's a lot he left me that I learnt from him. Being persistent, being sure, going for your goals, respecting your elders.”  

Brian's sister Nosipho Majola speaking at his funeral service.
Image: YouTube

Brian's sister Nosipho Majola said she was saddened to have lost a father figure in her life.

“I will remember his gap when he laughed. He was positive in every way. I called him dad. He left us ... I don't have anyone to call father any more ... we are now alone.”

Watch he full service here.

