Makgofe Moagi cautions sangomas against polluting rivers: 'Who has to clean up after you?'

Actress and traditional healer Makgofe Moagi has expressed her dismay over the constant polluting of rivers.
The Skeem Saam actress said on Instagram on Tuesday some traditional healers were reckless when performing traditional ceremonies in rivers, leaving behind bottles, plastics and other waste.
“We are ruining things for ourselves ... Tomorrow they will tell us not to go to the river to do our initiations because of our doings. When you go there, take everything you came there with, find the nearest dustbin and throw everything that you were using in there. We pollute our own rivers. I'm asking politely ... they know that the environment wont be able to turn it into manure,” she said.
Makgofe said their actions were contributing to the many issues plaguing the world.
“We are actually contradicting ourselves because we insult and ridicule the same people we say we are going to seek cleansing from ... does that even make sense? I'm not fighting but who has to clean up after you? We need those places.
“We are going to have to go back again and again ... but we dirty the environment. Let's clean up after ourselves. Let's think for our world. already we are faced with so much happening to our planet. It is us human beings who are destroying our planet polluting our waters. Let's change the mindset.”
Watch he video below:
