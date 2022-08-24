×

TshisaLIVE

Pearl Thusi excited to 'finally' be part of a Nigerian movie

24 August 2022 - 11:30
Joy Mphande Journalist
Actress Pearl Thusi excited for her debut in an upcoming Nigerian short film.
Actress Pearl Thusi excited for her debut in an upcoming Nigerian short film.
Image: Instagram/ Pearl Thusi

Pearl Thusi is elated to be the leading lady and an executive director in an upcoming Nigerian short film.

The actress took to her Twitter timeline, announcing she is set to star in an upcoming film titled Her Perfect Life and Business Day Nigeria reported she is one of the executive producers too.

The short film revolves around Onajite Johnson Ibrahim, 39, who appears to have a perfect life but wants to end it all, and sees Pearl Thusi playing lead in the film alongside Joseph Benjamin.

I’ve always wanted to shoot a movie in Nigeria. So glad it’s finally happening ... thank you for this Mo Abudu. I’ve always believed in pan-African unity; we see it every day in music and it should be seen more in film, and I’m so excited to have added to this part of my journey.”

Her Perfect Life is Nigerian filmmaker and CEO of Ebony Life Group Mo Abudu's first directing debut, along with another predominantly Yoruba language film Iyawo Mi.

Mo Abudu reflected on the first day on set with the cast and staff on Sunday on Instagram.

“I am so pleased that the team and I really prepared before getting to principal photography — interrogating every page of the script was key, getting the casting right, our table reads, rehearsals, spending one on one time with our lead actors, location recces, art direction and wardrobe choices was a thing for us,

“Visioning how I saw each scene play out in my head and then transferred to screen was a magical experience for me, especially after playing back some of our takes and now being able to see the daily rushes. I am so pleased with what I see. Thanks to our A-team.”

