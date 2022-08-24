Senzo Radebe talks about joining 'Gomora' and preparing for his role on 'Ishaka iLembe'

In the acting industry, actors tend to fall into the trap of being typecast, but Senzokhuhle “Senzo” Radebe who has been in showbiz for nearly five years says he's grateful for a chance to play characters that bring to life different stories.
He's set to star in Mzansi Magic's Shaka iLembe, a drama series set in the late 1700s and 1800s that tells the story of iconic African king Shaka Zulu, documenting his early childhood through to adulthood.
Senzo will play King Senzangakhona in the series — and coincidently his character's name has the same meaning as his own.
Loosely translated: We've done good.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Senzo said he felt this role was meant for him as he respected that he was telling a real life story and not a fictional character.
“With my character, I really feel that it was written in the stars to happen. I connect with this character so much that I forget about myself sometimes and I feel that this man is with me,
“We are not acting here. We are repeating history in an entertaining way, bringing ourselves into the story and getting lost in it.” he said.
When preparing for the role, Senzo went as far as asking the late Senzangakhona to guide him in telling his story correctly.
“I didn't have to light up incense or anything but I asked God and asked the man to guide me through telling his story and talked to people who knew of the man while doing research to play the character.”
While the series is meant to entertain, Senzo hopes it will educate people about the history of Shaka and ignite a hunger in them to also want to educate themselves about their own history too.
“People don't read any more, people want to be entertained. So what better way to be entertained while learning as well.
“When people watch it as well, it will make you look back at where you come from to understand where you are going.”
The roles he's played in his career have showcased his range as an actor, he says.
Best known for his supporting role as Sthembiso “Sthe” Gumede on the SABC2 soap opera Muvhango, he's excited for his fans to witness the ones coming up next.
“This year alone I played Reggie Makeba in Entangled, and he was gay which required me to do my research to understand more about the community and how to make sure I'm not offensive.”
He's just joined the cast of Gomora as Zibuko.
“All the characters I play always challenge me. I'm blessed that every character I play, I have to do research. I don't just do it because I've been doing it.”
