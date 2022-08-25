DJ Miss Pru and former Kwela Tebza member Tebogo Lerole were among the celebrities that flooded the timeline with prayers for the star.
“Dear Queen Zoleka Mandela my prayers are with you and your family, just a friendly reminder that you beat this before and you can do it again. You are going nowhere this world is your home, your children need you and someday soon you’re going to be uGogo to your children’s children,” Tebogo Lerole wrote.
“My heart breaks for Zoleka Mandela. I’ve followed a bit of her journey surviving cancer and now there’s this,” Miss Pru wrote.
Ayanda Thabethe on why Zoleka Mandela's 'cancer return' affected her
Image: Instagram/ Ayanda Thabethe
Ayanda Thabethe has added her voice to the well wishes and prayers for Zoleka Mandela after she revealed her battle with cancer is not over.
On Tuesday, Zoleka, who documented her 10-year breast cancer journey in an autobiography, When Hope Whispers, took to her social media timeline saying doctors had discovered she now has cancer in her bones.
“From what she’s told me, cancer in the bones cannot be eradicated, nor can it be cured. I have bone metastasis,” she wrote.
I’m dying ... I don’t want to die: Zoleka Mandela reveals cancer return
Ayanda sympathised with the author as a first-time mother, speaking of how Zoleka's post had left her shook.
“When you become a parent, I think the biggest fear becomes having your children grow without you or losing them that’s why this Zoleka Mandela post really broke my heart. Praying for a miracle for her.” she wrote.
