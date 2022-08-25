×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

Ayanda Thabethe on why Zoleka Mandela's 'cancer return' affected her

25 August 2022 - 15:00
Joy Mphande Journalist
Media personality Ayanda Thabethe on the biggest fear in parenthood.
Media personality Ayanda Thabethe on the biggest fear in parenthood.
Image: Instagram/ Ayanda Thabethe

Ayanda Thabethe has added her voice to the well wishes and prayers for Zoleka Mandela after she revealed her battle with cancer is not over.

On Tuesday, Zoleka, who documented her 10-year breast cancer journey in an autobiography, When Hope Whispers, took to her social media timeline saying doctors had discovered she now has cancer in her bones.

“From what she’s told me, cancer in the bones cannot be eradicated, nor can it be cured. I have bone metastasis,” she wrote.

I’m dying ... I don’t want to die: Zoleka Mandela reveals cancer return

'What do I tell my children? How do I tell them that this time around I may not get to live my life as a survivor? How do I tell them everything will ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Ayanda sympathised with the author as a first-time mother, speaking of how Zoleka's post had left her shook.

“When you become a parent, I think the biggest fear becomes having your children grow without you or losing them that’s why this Zoleka Mandela post really broke my heart. Praying for a miracle for her.” she wrote. 

DJ Miss Pru and former Kwela Tebza member Tebogo Lerole were among the celebrities that flooded the timeline with prayers for the star.

“Dear Queen Zoleka Mandela my prayers are with you and your family, just a friendly reminder that you beat this before and you can do it again. You are going nowhere this world is your home, your children need you and someday soon you’re going to be uGogo to your children’s children,” Tebogo Lerole wrote.

“My heart breaks for Zoleka Mandela. I’ve followed a bit of her journey surviving cancer and now there’s this,” Miss Pru wrote.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Ayanda Thabethe dishes on epic new The Home Channel lifestyle show ‘Afrimaxx’

The Home Channel, DStv channel 176, has partnered with giant German broadcaster Deutsche Welle to launch the exciting pan-African production ...
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

'You don’t understand how much Zinhle did not want to get married' - Ayanda Thabethe

DJ Zinhle is officially off the market and Mzansi's tongues are wagging
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Ayanda Thabethe won‘t let ‘home wrecker’ allegations tarnish her brand

Ayanda Thebethe is prepared to take legal action against the false narrative that she's romantically involved with a married man.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

SNAPS | Yummy mummy alert! Ayanda Thabethe shows off her post-baby bod'

Ayanda snapped back like she never carried fam! #HotterThanEver
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. I’m dying ... I don’t want to die: Zoleka Mandela reveals cancer return TshisaLIVE
  2. 'Wena weNdlovu' — Mzansi celebrities celebrate crowning of King Misuzulu TshisaLIVE
  3. Dineo Ranaka gushes over two of her baby daddies and her blended family TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Do you expect KFC to taste like Nando's?' Master KG on claims his beats sound ... TshisaLIVE
  5. DJ Cleo finally pays Bucy Radebe her royalties after months of 'keeping mum' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

How to treat African creatives according to Netflix African head Dorothy ...
JUDGEMENT: Singing 'shoot the Boer' not hate speech, declares Equality Court