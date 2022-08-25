Lance Stehr sues Bongani Fassie for accusing him of giving artists drugs

Lance said it was a lengthy process to begin the civil action, but he pushed ahead because his family and legacy were affected.
Image: Masi Losi
Muthaland Entertainment label owner Lance Stehr is suing musician and reality TV star Bongani Fassie for R6.5m for making defamatory statements about him.
Bongani (son of music icon Brenda Fassie) accused the record label owner of giving him cocaine on his reality show on Moja Love Finding Bongani last year.
“He is a mastermind. He is a master of drugs. He takes drugs and gives them to the children so that they don't think properly.
“This is why I started snorting. Lance, didn't you offer me my first binge of drugs?”
TshisaLIVE saw the court papers filed by Stehr at the Johannesburg high court on August 16, which say the effects of Bongani's statements caused reputational damage and Lance suffered damages of R500,000 and a loss of R6m to his business.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Lance said Bongani's statements caused additional stress and anxiety to his ailing mother who died last year and severely affected his business.
“His words even led to death threats against me across social media platforms. This led to countless telephone calls from my mother wanting to know why these faceless people wanted me dead.
“On a personal level it has affected my business and reputation, even my freedom of movement. People harassing me in public and accusing me of things I had nothing to with.”
Lance said it was a lengthy process to begin the civil action, but he pushed ahead because his family and legacy were affected.
“The harassment still continues; my children have also felt the impact of his accusations in their lives, obviously by carrying the same surname. I believe people using social media should be held accountable for the statements they make. Our courts have proved to be understanding of the seriousness and negative impact fake news and false accusations have on society.
“I have previously dropped cases/charges against Bongani, hoping he would learn through these experiences. This time, for the sake of my legacy and my children's future, it is necessary for the truth to be told, even if it means going to our courts.”
Bongani Fassie declined to comment when approached by TshisaLIVE.
