Malema's comments come amid fresh controversy for MacG after DA leader John Steenhuisen dissed his ex-wife on the podcaster's show.
When asked by MacG what “roadkill” is, Steenhuisen said it “sounds a lot like my ex-wife”, eliciting howls of laughter. He then said it was a “flat chicken”.
Malema sat down with MacG and his co-host Sol Phenduka last month to discuss politics, corruption and supporting artists, among other things.
The EFF leader set the record straight on how he feels about some issues facing the country, including the leader of the controversial Operation Dudula movement, Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini.
He said Dlamini and Operation Dudula’s stance was rooted in self-hate.
“Black people are not loved all over the world. And for a black person to hate another black person who is hated all over the world, what is that? Criminals, let's deal with them. I have no time for thugs. I do not tolerate thugs, but I am not going to beat up a person because he is dark and ugly in my eyes,” he said.
When asked why he was advocating for artists in SA, Malema said he chooses to help artists because SA would be a depressed nation without them.
“I like helping artists because they are underrated in SA. They are not given the special attention they deserve because without them, we would be a depressed nation.
“Their entertainment makes us who we are. They use their skills to comfort us and revive our inner being, and give us hope that not all is lost, even when they themselves are not doing well,” said Malema.
Malema on calls to cancel MacG: 'Even if he disrespects women, we have a responsibility to educate him'
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/Sunday Times
EFF leader Julius Malema says the public has a responsibility to educate those it deems disrespectful towards others, including controversial podcast host MacG.
Malema said even if MacG disrespects women and the gay community, the public should educate him.
The red beret leader was addressing the media earlier this week at the party's headquarters in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.
“MacG, even if he's got disrespect for women and gays and lesbians, we have a responsibility to educate him and we can't educate him by screaming at him from a distance,” said Malema.
“I told him when I was on his podcast how South Africans feel about his conduct and behaviour. So I'm not going to sit away as a pastor from prisons because when I go to pray for murderers in prison and rapists I will be told; 'yeah, by going there, you are also encouraging what you are saying you're standing against'. I will still even speak to rapists themselves and try to persuade them to do the right thing.”
According to Malema, he went to MacG's podcast to to tell him how women, particularly EFF women, are not happy about the way he carries himself.
“Whether he is going to change or not, a message has been delivered not through gossip but right to his face and through direct engagement with him, we hope he will become a better person,” he said.
Lux Dlamini, stepping down and Ibiza: 5 takes from Malema’s ‘Podcast and Chill’ interview
