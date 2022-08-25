TIMELINE | From accusation to ‘final’ verdict: Tol A** Mo vs Lerato Moloi

Earlier this month comedian Mongezi “Tol A** Mo” Mahlangu issued a public statement celebrating his acquittal on a rape charge.

In 2020, SA came to a standstill when model and actress Lerato Moloi alleged on Twitter she had been raped by the comedian in 2014.

Mongezi denied the allegation. However, the case dragged on for years before reaching a conclusion — which favoured Mongezi.

While the comedian has shared his feelings following the acquittal, Lerato has kept mum.

Attempts by TshisaLIVE to get comment from Lerato were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article. The article will be updated if comment is received.

Here is a brief look at the timeline of the ordeal: