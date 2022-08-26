“We will always be proudly black.” These words received resounding applause on Thursday when Newzroom Afrika co-founder Thabile Ngwato launched a 24-hour entertainment channel called Movie Room.
Launching on DStv channel 113 on Saturday, August 27, Movie Room is the brainchild of Ngwato Nkosi Group, which founded the disruptive, audience-centric Newzroom Afrika news and information service.
The company partners television entrepreneurs Thabile and Thokozani Nkosi.
Speaking at the star-studded launch that TshisaLIVE attended, Thabile said she was proud of their achievement and that Movie Room will provide something audiences have craved, but lacked — a well-curated entertainment platform.
“The way we create a schedule is something you've never seen before.”
“People tell us, 'this has been done before and that there are many other entertainment channels, so what are you bringing to the table?' No one has done it like us before. You've seen it with our news channel [and in that we've set] up a channel from scratch in a short space of time — that is the experience we will use to build up Movie Room channel 113.”
Thabile thanked the 400-plus members of her team and stakeholders, saying just because she and Thokozani are the faces doesn't mean they are the only ones doing the job.
Mpho Popps was the host with the most at the launch, while TV presenter Pamela Mtanga did the event black carpet and, dressed in lilac suit, the soulful Shekhinah had guests dancing.
Also at the Lonehill Jaguar Land Rover Experience event were YouTubers, Tik Tok stars and well-known actors, among them The River's Galaletsang Koffman and Gomora's Leera Mthethwa.
After the formalities, guests visited one of three “movie rooms” to enjoy comedy, romance and action films.
Here are some snaps from the event.
Newzroom Afrika founders launch entertainment channel 'Movie Room'
Image: Twitter/Movie Room
