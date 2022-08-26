With summer fast approaching, Mzansi is set to hit the club and party scene once more.
But all that song and dance may come at a hefty price.
They say a party ain’t lit without a famous face or two.
For those who subscribe to that notion it’s easy to plan that kind of party, as long as you have the budget for it.
Here is how much it could cost you to book a performance from your favs:
Makhadzi
The sensation is a sought after gem at every party on the continent.
Her management told TshisaLIVE the multi-award winner can be secured for a mere R150,000.
Master KG
Another popular performer at events is Master KG.
If you are thinking of inviting him to hot up your dance floor, it could set you back R120,000.
Uncle Waffles
Though her management declined to talk to TshisaLIVE, she made headlines earlier this year for her alleged R80,000 an hour rates card.
If you want your audience jamming to the amapiano star at an outdoors event, it reportedly will cost you R120,000.
Zodwa Wabantu
If you are a fan of dancer Zodwa Wabantu and would like to book her, get ready to fork out between R35,000 and R45,000.
The dancer told TshisaLIVE it depends on the venue.
“If you want me at a club, my booking fee will be R35,000. If it’s outdoors, like at a stadium, you will pay R45,000.”
R150k to party with Makhadzi: Here’s how much it will cost to book Mzansi’s favs this summer
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
