It's been nuptial celebrations all round in celebville.
Media personality Karabo Ntshweng got engaged to her long-time partner David Molotlhanyi in September last year in Cape Town and told TshisaLIVE it was the easiest “yes” she's had to say because she always knew she'd spend the rest of her life with him.
“We've been together for a very long time. I've known him since I was 19 so there was really no question about it. Everything happens in God's time and I'm extremely excited.” she said.
Karabo said she had always preferred to keep her love life sacred and private but this definitely was one thing worth announcing. “Pop the champagne. I’m changing my last name,” she wrote on Instagram.
In December it was her lobola ceremony. She took to her Instagram stories, reposting images from her nuptials with the caption: “Had my cows come home yesterday and it was absolutely amazing.”
SNAPS | Inside Carol Tshabalala’s lobola celebrations
Image: Instagram/Carol Tshabalala
Sports presenter Carol Tshabalala is celebrating a coming together of two families, a traditional step taken for her to become her fiancé's wife.
On Instagram on Thursday, the sports presenter shared images of the special day with her followers, revealing that both her family and her fiancé's family have formed a relationship.
The media personality took to Instagram to post a video and a picture from the engagement in February and showcased her diamond rock.
“My fiancé has impeccable taste! Only the best, only @thediamondguy_” she wrote.
“Here’s to being Mrs S. I love you now and forever more, my J,” she wrote in another post.
See the snaps below:
