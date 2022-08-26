×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Inside Carol Tshabalala’s lobola celebrations

26 August 2022 - 15:29
Sports presenter Carol Tshabalala (formerly Manana) shared images of the special day with her Instagram followers.
Sports presenter Carol Tshabalala (formerly Manana) shared images of the special day with her Instagram followers.
Image: Instagram/Carol Tshabalala

Sports presenter Carol Tshabalala​ is celebrating a coming together of two families, a traditional step taken for her to become her fiancé's wife.

On Instagram on Thursday, the sports presenter shared images of the special day with her followers, revealing that both her family and her fiancé's family have formed a relationship. 

The media personality took to Instagram to post a video and a picture from the engagement in February and showcased her diamond rock.

“My fiancé has impeccable taste! Only the best, only @thediamondguy_” she wrote.

“Here’s to being Mrs S. I love you now and forever more, my J,” she wrote in another post.

See the snaps below:

It's been nuptial celebrations all round in celebville. 

Media personality Karabo Ntshweng got engaged to her long-time partner David Molotlhanyi in September last year in Cape Town and told TshisaLIVE it was the easiest “yes” she's had to say because she always knew she'd spend the rest of her life with him.

“We've been together for a very long time. I've known him since I was 19 so there was really no question about it. Everything happens in God's time and I'm extremely excited.” she said.

Karabo said she had always preferred to keep her love life sacred and private but this definitely was one thing worth announcing. “Pop the champagne. I’m changing my last name,” she wrote on Instagram.

In December it was her lobola ceremony. She took to her Instagram stories, reposting images from her nuptials with the caption: “Had my cows come home yesterday and it was absolutely amazing.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

SNAPS | Alililili! Karabo Ntshweng officially ties the knot

Karabo and David said their I do's last weekend in Karabo's hometown.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Halala! Carol Tshabalala​ reveals she is engaged

"Here’s to being Mrs S. I love you now and forever more my J."
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

SNAPS | A proud Tswana bride! Inside Karabo Ntshweng's traditional wedding

"Had my cows come home yesterday and it was absolutely amazing."
TshisaLIVE
8 months ago

'Everything happens in God's time,' Karabo Ntshweng celebrates her engagement

"He's kind and so patient with me and I can't imagine spending life with anybody else," Karabo told TshisaLIVE.
TshisaLIVE
11 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. I’m dying ... I don’t want to die: Zoleka Mandela reveals cancer return TshisaLIVE
  2. 'Wena weNdlovu' — Mzansi celebrities celebrate crowning of King Misuzulu TshisaLIVE
  3. Dineo Ranaka gushes over two of her baby daddies and her blended family TshisaLIVE
  4. Kwesta comes out guns blazing with his own diss track Quanthum (First Load) TshisaLIVE
  5. Malema on calls to cancel MacG: 'Even if he disrespects women, we have a ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

How to treat African creatives according to Netflix African head Dorothy ...
JUDGEMENT: Singing 'shoot the Boer' not hate speech, declares Equality Court