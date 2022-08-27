It's unclear when the two kissed and made up, but in the second episode of Kelly's reality show when she continued with therapy sessions she started in season 2, the issue with her sister re-emerged.
She revealed she still felt her sister should apologise and became emotional about their feud affecting the family.
“I’m at a point where I’m tired of being mad. It doesn’t serve me any more and I think we should find an amicable way of dealing with each other ... the biggest issue is I felt my mother wasn’t doing her part.”
The Empini hitmaker said though she wanted her sister to apologise, she admitted there might be things she did that affected her sibling, so the apology would be a two way thing.
“We haven’t had serious conversations but we speak regularly. I feel like I’ve lost so much time, especially where my godson is concerned,” an emotional Kelly said.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Zandi Gumede goes on a trip down memory lane with Kelly Khumalo
Image: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu
It seems like things are moving in the right direction between Zandie and her sister Kelly Khumalo.
Zandie, who has gradually started openly talking about her sister again, took to her Instagram timeline to share a snap and a moment they shared when they were still coming up as singers.
“One day I will tell you guys my story about how we both entered Crux Gospel Star Search when I was just 12 years old. We auditioned on different days and they didn't know we were sisters until our mother brought us both for the next round the next day at the Crux offices. After the whole competition I became number five and she got number three, basically sahlulwa good but ke akunalutho,” she wrote
It's unclear when the two kissed and made up, but in the second episode of Kelly's reality show when she continued with therapy sessions she started in season 2, the issue with her sister re-emerged.
She revealed she still felt her sister should apologise and became emotional about their feud affecting the family.
“I’m at a point where I’m tired of being mad. It doesn’t serve me any more and I think we should find an amicable way of dealing with each other ... the biggest issue is I felt my mother wasn’t doing her part.”
The Empini hitmaker said though she wanted her sister to apologise, she admitted there might be things she did that affected her sibling, so the apology would be a two way thing.
“We haven’t had serious conversations but we speak regularly. I feel like I’ve lost so much time, especially where my godson is concerned,” an emotional Kelly said.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
SA reacts to Kelly Khumalo’s sister Zandie Gumede putting a target on Senzo Meyiwa’s wife and mom
Zandie Gumede talks about how she tried to help Senzo Meyiwa stay alive
WATCH | Zandie shows off how talented she and sister Kelly Khumalo are!
‘I’m tired of being mad’: Kelly Khumalo ‘ready to mend things’ with sister Zandie
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos