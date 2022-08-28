Lolli Native on preaching street gospel in his new album 'Ivangeli'

Lolli Native, real name Luthando Dekeni, has a good head on his shoulders and releasing his debut album six years after being an upcoming artist has proved how much of a storyteller he is.

He told TshisaLIVE that he poured his all — good and bad — into Ivangeli and he is sure it will take listeners on a journey into the artist he is and the stories he wants to tell through his music.

“The word is directly taken from the word evangelist and that's what I do, I bring gospel to the people through my music. I feel I've been doing this for so long that it was time to take out a body of work, and shout out to Emtee for making it possible for me.”

He dubbed the project ghetto gospel.

“I'm saying it's street gospel because talking about the hood, the struggles that we go through. I was fortunate while working on the album to travel to other African countries and through my travels I realised that the struggles of an upcoming artist, specifically hip-hop artists, are the same. Whether you are in Windhoek, Namibia, in Blantyre, Malawi, in Harare in Zim or in New York. This gave me the idea of ghetto gospel because the message is broad, and I chose the album to be 95% Xhosa ... it had to be a Xhosa project for me.