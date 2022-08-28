×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

Moneoa gears up for legal fight against her ex: 'How else am I going to get my things?'

28 August 2022 - 07:00

Afrobeats musician and actress Moneoa Moshesh broke the internet earlier this month when she revealed alleged abuse at the hands of her ex boyfriend and businessman Phiwe Maphanga Now the pair have taken their fight to court...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. SNAPS | Inside Carol Tshabalala’s lobola celebrations TshisaLIVE
  2. Big Zulu mocks Kwesta, K.O and Duncan for their response to his diss track TshisaLIVE
  3. R150k to party with Makhadzi: Here’s how much it will cost to book Mzansi’s ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Newzroom Afrika founders launch entertainment channel 'Movie Room' TshisaLIVE
  5. SNAPS | 'Continue to rest' — Inside Ntombee's late daughter's tombstone ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

How to treat African creatives according to Netflix African head Dorothy ...
JUDGEMENT: Singing 'shoot the Boer' not hate speech, declares Equality Court