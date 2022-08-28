×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

‘My homecoming was so special’ — Tall A** Mo shares clips from his graduation ceremony

28 August 2022 - 10:00
The Mahlangus celebrate Tol Ass Mo's return after his spiritual journey.
The Mahlangus celebrate Tol Ass Mo's return after his spiritual journey.
Image: Instagram/ Mome

It's been almost a year since retired comedian and traditional healer Mongezi “Tol A** Mo” Mahlangu had his homecoming ceremony. 

He has finally shared clips that his fans only got snippets of last year.

Taking to his Instagram timeline on Tuesday, he shared a clip where his daughter Khumo was speaking and another one where songstress Buhlebendalo Mda was serenading the guests. 

“My homecoming was so special, I'm so glad I can share some moments with you. Thokozani,” he wrote.

“I thank God that I've healed so much that I don't care ... We need to understand that this is a healing journey and it's not child's play,” Mome told TshisaLIVE.

Their journey has been one of “breaking generational curses”, she says, and Mome has no regrets.

Tol A** Mo was named Mahambahleka while going through his spiritual awakening, which Mome says is testament to her husband's calling being a gift because he had been a comedian for 15 years.

“Because we are spiritual beings, there are gifts we are born with. Mo's dlozi (spiritual healer) came out and gave him a name, saying he's Mahambahleka. Imagine having done 15 years of comedy to your dlozi giving you that name. That means you were destined for what you were doing, that's your gift.”

Soon after that his wife Mome opened up about her spiritual gift of clairvoyance late last year.

She took to Instagram and spoke of how understanding and acknowledging her gift had brought peace into her life.

“They asked why are you peaceful and happy? I’m a powerful blessing. My mom said it’s not dreams, it’s messages, but you will understand when you're older. It may have taken me longer, but it’s my gift that gave me peace and glow ... I suffered enough. It has been well with my soul and my family ... it’s the healing for me,” she wrote.

Mome says Tol A** Mo’s love inspired ‘Mome’s Depth of Black Love’ book

"Your love for me is warming daily even through challenges we soldier on cause only we know our journey spiritually and emotionally with all ...
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

Proud parents Mome and Tol Ass Mo celebrate their son passing matric​

Mome's son is set to pursue his rap career after matriculating.
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago

Mome reveals why she waited to speak about her spiritual journey

"We heal first, then we open up," Mome said.
TshisaLIVE
8 months ago

Mome opens up about her spiritual awakening: 'It’s my gift that gave me peace'

"I have a gift myself. I'm not a sangoma but I'm a prophet," a happy, fulfilled Mome shared.
TshisaLIVE
9 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. SNAPS | Inside Carol Tshabalala’s lobola celebrations TshisaLIVE
  2. Big Zulu mocks Kwesta, K.O and Duncan for their response to his diss track TshisaLIVE
  3. R150k to party with Makhadzi: Here’s how much it will cost to book Mzansi’s ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Newzroom Afrika founders launch entertainment channel 'Movie Room' TshisaLIVE
  5. SNAPS | 'Continue to rest' — Inside Ntombee's late daughter's tombstone ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

How to treat African creatives according to Netflix African head Dorothy ...
JUDGEMENT: Singing 'shoot the Boer' not hate speech, declares Equality Court