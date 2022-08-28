‘My homecoming was so special’ — Tall A** Mo shares clips from his graduation ceremony
It's been almost a year since retired comedian and traditional healer Mongezi “Tol A** Mo” Mahlangu had his homecoming ceremony.
He has finally shared clips that his fans only got snippets of last year.
Taking to his Instagram timeline on Tuesday, he shared a clip where his daughter Khumo was speaking and another one where songstress Buhlebendalo Mda was serenading the guests.
“My homecoming was so special, I'm so glad I can share some moments with you. Thokozani,” he wrote.
“I thank God that I've healed so much that I don't care ... We need to understand that this is a healing journey and it's not child's play,” Mome told TshisaLIVE.
Their journey has been one of “breaking generational curses”, she says, and Mome has no regrets.
Tol A** Mo was named Mahambahleka while going through his spiritual awakening, which Mome says is testament to her husband's calling being a gift because he had been a comedian for 15 years.
“Because we are spiritual beings, there are gifts we are born with. Mo's dlozi (spiritual healer) came out and gave him a name, saying he's Mahambahleka. Imagine having done 15 years of comedy to your dlozi giving you that name. That means you were destined for what you were doing, that's your gift.”
Soon after that his wife Mome opened up about her spiritual gift of clairvoyance late last year.
She took to Instagram and spoke of how understanding and acknowledging her gift had brought peace into her life.
“They asked why are you peaceful and happy? I’m a powerful blessing. My mom said it’s not dreams, it’s messages, but you will understand when you're older. It may have taken me longer, but it’s my gift that gave me peace and glow ... I suffered enough. It has been well with my soul and my family ... it’s the healing for me,” she wrote.