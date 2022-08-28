Samas28 first night celebrates artists and set the tone for a 'fiery' night two

While it may have not been televised the first night of the South African Music Awards (Samas) that took place on Saturday were anything but boring had saw a lot of SA artist be celebrated for the music they gift the world with.

Hosted by North West's Sun city the first night of the Samas were anything but boring thanks to hosts Mpho Popps and multitalented Robot Boii and were live streamed on YouTube and TikTok.

Among some of the most popular winners was sultry vocalist Nomfundo Moh. She scooped the Best Afro Pop Album award for Amagama which spawned crowd favourites Phakade Lami and Soft Life while Chymamusique bagged his first Sama for the Best Dance Album for Musique.

Mandisi Dyantyis, who triumphed in the Best African Adult Contemporary Album for Cwaka, also gave an emotionally packed performance as artist who died recently were remembered.

Performances varied from the sublime to high energy swashbuckling moves from the likes of Master KG, Khuli Chana, Brian Temba, Puleng March, Ncebakazi Msomi, Reign Afrika, Mobi Dixon and Joda Kgosi.

The second night, which will be televised live on SABC1 at 8pm on Sunday, will have Lawrence Maleka and Nandi Madida as the hosts.

Watch video below: