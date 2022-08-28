#Samas28 first night celebrates artists and set the tone for a 'fiery' night two
While it may have not been televised the first night of the South African Music Awards (Samas) that took place on Saturday were anything but boring had saw a lot of SA artist be celebrated for the music they gift the world with.
Hosted by North West's Sun city the first night of the Samas were anything but boring thanks to hosts Mpho Popps and multitalented Robot Boii and were live streamed on YouTube and TikTok.
Among some of the most popular winners was sultry vocalist Nomfundo Moh. She scooped the Best Afro Pop Album award for Amagama which spawned crowd favourites Phakade Lami and Soft Life while Chymamusique bagged his first Sama for the Best Dance Album for Musique.
Mandisi Dyantyis, who triumphed in the Best African Adult Contemporary Album for Cwaka, also gave an emotionally packed performance as artist who died recently were remembered.
Performances varied from the sublime to high energy swashbuckling moves from the likes of Master KG, Khuli Chana, Brian Temba, Puleng March, Ncebakazi Msomi, Reign Afrika, Mobi Dixon and Joda Kgosi.
The second night, which will be televised live on SABC1 at 8pm on Sunday, will have Lawrence Maleka and Nandi Madida as the hosts.
Watch video below:
Here is the complete list of winners:
Best Classical/Instrumental Album African Bird by Khanyisile Mthetwa
Best Adult Contemporary Album Platinumb Heart Open by Msaki
Best African Adult Contemporary Album Cwaka by Mandisi Dyantyis
Beste Kontemporere Musiek Album Volume by Die Heuwels Fantasties
Best Traditional Album Tshihwilili Tshanga by Dr Mercy Masekona Madzivhandila
Best Reggae Album Trailblazer by Reign Africa
Best Jazz Album History in a Frame by Jimmy Dludlu
Best Contemporary Faith Music Album Sacrificial Worship (Live) by Pulane Maphari
Best Traditional Faith Music Album Vela Nkosi by Jumbo
Best African Indigenous Faith Music Album Siilapha Nkosi by NUZ Voices of Joy
Best Maskandi Album Idayimani by Thokozani Langa
Best Alternative Album Glow by Alice Phoebe Lou
Best Rock Album Partypocalpypse by Springbok Nude Girls
Best R&B/Soul Album It’s All You by Brian Temba
Best Pop Album Trouble in Paradise by Shekhinah
Beste Pop Album Niks Vergelyk by Posduif
Best Afropop Album Amagama by Nomfundo Moh
Best Produced Music Video When House was House by Mobi Dixon feat. Mariechan and Jnr SA
Best Engineered Album of The Year It Takes Three by Charl du Plessis Trio
Best Selling Artist Notumato by Young Stunna
Rest Of Africa Award If Orange Was a Place by Tems
Chairman’s Award Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Remix Of the Year Uhuru by Sun-El Musician and Azana
Best Kwaito Album Ama Roto Vol.2 by Amaroto
Best Gqom Album Umshunqo Reloaded by Dladla Mshunqisi
Best Dance Album Musique by Chymamusique