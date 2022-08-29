Songstress Xolisa “Lady X” Mvula says she almost permanently hung up the microphone after battling with her mental health.
The Afro-soul singer took a hiatus from the industry and has previously been vocal about the depression she went through when she discovered “how dark the industry is and the things it represents”.
She has also raised red flags about alleged implicit sexual abuse in the industry, particularly on women. She blamed this alleged abuse for nearly forcing her to quit.
Speaking during an interview at the SA Music Awards on Sunday, Lady X again touched on the topic.
“Everybody knows I took a hiatus. I almost didn’t come back. To come back to music and be nominated, I am like: 'OK, the love is real. I'm back.'” she said on the red carpet.
The star, who was nominated in the Artist of the Year category, said she chose to give attention to her mental wellbeing during her break from making music.
“I was focusing on being a better me, growing, and just being a phenomenal woman. I am very happy and excited to say I am there".
Lady X said she was humbled by the love and recognition she is receiving, and vowed to keep “shining”.
Lady X: I almost didn’t return to music
Image: Instagram/ Xolisa “Lady X” Mvula
Songstress Xolisa “Lady X” Mvula says she almost permanently hung up the microphone after battling with her mental health.
The Afro-soul singer took a hiatus from the industry and has previously been vocal about the depression she went through when she discovered “how dark the industry is and the things it represents”.
She has also raised red flags about alleged implicit sexual abuse in the industry, particularly on women. She blamed this alleged abuse for nearly forcing her to quit.
Speaking during an interview at the SA Music Awards on Sunday, Lady X again touched on the topic.
“Everybody knows I took a hiatus. I almost didn’t come back. To come back to music and be nominated, I am like: 'OK, the love is real. I'm back.'” she said on the red carpet.
The star, who was nominated in the Artist of the Year category, said she chose to give attention to her mental wellbeing during her break from making music.
“I was focusing on being a better me, growing, and just being a phenomenal woman. I am very happy and excited to say I am there".
Lady X said she was humbled by the love and recognition she is receiving, and vowed to keep “shining”.
READ MORE:
SNAPS | Best and worst dressed? The Samas red carpet after a 2-year hiatus
WATCH | Samthing Soweto assures fans he’s fine and ‘dealing with some things’
‘I got to a point where I was tired’: Moneoa on her music hiatus
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos