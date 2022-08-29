So what is 'Survivor SA' R2m winner Dino Paulo gonna do with his cash? Marry the love of his life

After 39 days of intense gameplay on the Eastern Cape’s Sunshine Coast, Dino Paulo was crowned sole survivor at Survivor SA: Return of the Outcasts on Thursday.

Dini won against Shane Hattingh in the final two to walk away with the R2m prize.

Dino also won a Mahindra XUV300 in week 4 and picked up a luxurious boat cruise on the Zambezi Queen, worth R80,000 during his Outpost visit on Day 32.

Dino told TshisaLIVE that he always believed he had the right tools and motivations to win, but the news was yet to sink in.

“It is absolutely surreal! I am still quite overwhelmed by it all and am trying to comprehend what has happened that I still find myself at a loss for words to be honest. This is really life changing!

“I think that understanding yourself, being adaptable and having empathy are key elements to winning this game, alongside the resilience it takes to overcome the mental, physical and emotional challenges. And a little bit of self-belief definitely goes a long way,” he said.