So what is 'Survivor SA' R2m winner Dino Paulo gonna do with his cash? Marry the love of his life
After 39 days of intense gameplay on the Eastern Cape’s Sunshine Coast, Dino Paulo was crowned sole survivor at Survivor SA: Return of the Outcasts on Thursday.
Dini won against Shane Hattingh in the final two to walk away with the R2m prize.
Dino also won a Mahindra XUV300 in week 4 and picked up a luxurious boat cruise on the Zambezi Queen, worth R80,000 during his Outpost visit on Day 32.
Dino told TshisaLIVE that he always believed he had the right tools and motivations to win, but the news was yet to sink in.
“It is absolutely surreal! I am still quite overwhelmed by it all and am trying to comprehend what has happened that I still find myself at a loss for words to be honest. This is really life changing!
“I think that understanding yourself, being adaptable and having empathy are key elements to winning this game, alongside the resilience it takes to overcome the mental, physical and emotional challenges. And a little bit of self-belief definitely goes a long way,” he said.
In a little over a month, Dino plans to marry his long-time girlfriend Kirsten Serrurier and says winning the competition gave him a good start to begin life with her.
“This is such an incredible start to married life! There are a few special people in my life that need some assistance who I am definitely going to be helping out. Selfishly though, I have set aside a small portion of it to travel with my fiancée ... Aside from that, I will be responsible with this absolute blessing.”
He describes his experience on the show as having exceeded his expectation and the opportunity to play the game as a dream come true.
His strategy was to build strong social bonds, understand himself and his character to use his strengths and safeguard his weaknesses.
“The game is incredibly tough! The physical, mental and emotional toll it takes on us is huge! However, many of the returning castaways agree that we had so much fun. One of the value sets everyone wanted to honour was that the game be played with humanity and respect. Though there are moments of friction, emotion, anger, frustration and heartbreak, I can really say that we experienced so much love and mutual respect.”
Speaking of the lessons he learnt from his journey on the show, Dino recalled how he applied and was rejected five times at the early stages before being cast.
“I was this timid, bullied kid with low self-esteem that slowly built up confidence over a period of time... It has definitely taught me that perseverance, resilience and patience is worthwhile. I have also found a new, different confidence in myself and I am grateful.”
Dino plans to focus firmly on growing his business, HintHunt, spending time with his “incredibly supportive” soon-to-be wife and working towards his skydiving dreams.