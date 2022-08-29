The Klerksdorp-born producer, whose name is Tsholofelo Mokgothu, told TshisaLIVE how the beat came about.
“I was just making music and producing beats as always. It was my little brother who pointed out that there is something about this particular one that was crazy.”
He said that’s how it got the name Crazy Vibez.
The 24-year-old fell in love with music production as a teen and began experimenting with music software.
“I would create music from my computer and play around all day cooking up beats,” he said.
Luxury SA said he is impressed with his TikTok breakthrough.
”I am very proud of how far I have come. You know, without mainstream media airplay it’s hard to get noticed in this field.”
The producer said he hopes to work with bigger artists soon.
“I really hope to work with heavyweights like DJ Black Coffee. They have been my inspiration since I was 16 years old."
You've probably heard this beat on TikTok. Now meet the producer behind 'Crazy Vibez'
Image: Supplied
Mzansi TikToker Luxury SA has taken social media by storm with his amapiano single Crazy Vibez.
The hit track has been trending on the social media platform for days, with notable names like DJ Somebody giving it a thumbs up.
The Klerksdorp-born producer, whose name is Tsholofelo Mokgothu, told TshisaLIVE how the beat came about.
“I was just making music and producing beats as always. It was my little brother who pointed out that there is something about this particular one that was crazy.”
He said that’s how it got the name Crazy Vibez.
The 24-year-old fell in love with music production as a teen and began experimenting with music software.
“I would create music from my computer and play around all day cooking up beats,” he said.
Luxury SA said he is impressed with his TikTok breakthrough.
”I am very proud of how far I have come. You know, without mainstream media airplay it’s hard to get noticed in this field.”
The producer said he hopes to work with bigger artists soon.
“I really hope to work with heavyweights like DJ Black Coffee. They have been my inspiration since I was 16 years old."
READ MORE:
Mpho Popps, Robot Boii and TikTok star Alphi to host Samas first night
WATCH | 'It's fake news': Ronald Lamola responds to TikTok user distorting unlawful entry bill
WATCH | 'We are Zulus': Four-year-old TikTok sensation schools SA
TikTok drops nominations for the first Sama28 ‘TikTok Viral Song of the Year'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos