TshisaLIVE

You've probably heard this beat on TikTok. Now meet the producer behind 'Crazy Vibez'

29 August 2022 - 06:00 By Mpumelelo Moyo
Luxury SA's track has gone viral.
Image: Supplied

Mzansi TikToker Luxury SA has taken social media by storm with his amapiano single Crazy Vibez.

The hit track has been trending on the social media platform for days, with notable names like DJ Somebody giving it a thumbs up.

The Klerksdorp-born producer, whose name is Tsholofelo Mokgothu, told TshisaLIVE how the beat came about.

“I was just making music and producing beats as always. It was my little brother who pointed out that there is something about this particular one that was crazy.”

He said that’s how it got the name Crazy Vibez.

The 24-year-old fell in love with music production as a teen and began experimenting with music software.

“I would create music from my computer and play around all day cooking up beats,” he said.

Luxury SA said he is impressed with his TikTok breakthrough.

”I am very proud of how far I have come. You know, without mainstream media airplay it’s hard to get noticed in this field.”

The producer said he hopes to work with bigger artists soon.

“I really hope to work with heavyweights like DJ Black Coffee. They have been my inspiration since I was 16 years old."

