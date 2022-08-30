×

TshisaLIVE

‘Let’s do this thing’ — Zola 7 back in work mode

30 August 2022 - 07:00
Joy Mphande Journalist
Kwaito legend Bonginkosi “Zola 7" Dlamini is ready to make a comeback.
Kwaito legend Bonginkosi “Zola 7" Dlamini is ready to make a comeback.
Image: Instagram/ Zola 7

Bonginkosi “Zola 7" Dlamini is ready to make a comeback and get on stage after his long hiatus. 

Concern for the veteran rapper's health had been growing since early March after he was seen walking with a cane, but he's since seemingly become stronger and is ready to bounce back.

The kwaito star took to his timeline to share his booking details and reveal he is available for gigs.

“Back in work mode. Let's do this thing,” he captioned the post.

While concerns about his health continue to mount on social media, Zola told TshisaLIVE in an interview earlier this year that he is epileptic and is making sure his children will benefit from his music should he die.

“I am sitting comfortably on about 2,000 songs that have not been released that will become part of the trust fund for the children. We have a sh*t load of debts that need to be taken care of should something happen to me  because I have epilepsy.

“My wife and I were doing legal paperwork [last week] so that our kids are safe. Nowadays it's easier because, unlike being signed to a record label, you can sign yourself and protect your intellectual property,” he said.

'I feel brand new': Zola 7 says he's back and feeling better than ever

Zola 7 is ready to work and SA loves to see it!
