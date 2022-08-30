LISTEN | Moneoa opens up about picking up the pieces after alleged abuse: ‘I felt like a hypocrite’
'I was depressed these past three years, I haven't been OK in a very long time, like I was depressed.'
30 August 2022 - 08:00
Moneoa Moshesh has gone through a difficult few years after her break up with her ex but she has started afresh and says she’s grateful and feels good to be in her own space again...
