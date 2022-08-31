Banele and Bandile Mbere of Major League DJz are flying the SA flag high and taking exceptional strides beyond the borders of Mzansi.
Recently the pair hosted their famous Balcony Mix in London with Uncle Vinny, DBN Gogo and two of Nigeria's biggest stars, Tiwa Savage and Burna Boy.
Tiwa took to the stage to perform her unreleased song Cool Cool Fun featuring the DJs and Luu Da DeeJay. It is expected to be launched mid-September.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE while in the UK, Banele said the stars were excited to be a part of the first mix shared with the public as an experience.
“Balcony Mix has become a household name, especially in the spaces of black people. Burna Boy watches Balcony Mix. He always talks about it with us, saying he always plays it in the background. Tiwa Savage as well, so they were coming out to watch it in real life.” he said.
While this Balcony Mix has set the bar high, Banele said they are planning to take it up a notch.
“We're going to take it on tour next year to different countries across the world and build from there as a vehicle to build amapiano.”
The DJs shared a glimpse of scenes from the event on their social media timelines. The full production will be live on their YouTube channel for their fans to watch in September.
Watch the video below:
Major League DJz host Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage for Balcony Mix experience
Image: Instagram/ Major League DJz
Major League DJz are gearing towards dropping their long-awaited album and going on tour in the US as part of their mission to make the amapiano genre known around the world.
“A lot of energy and exclusives from internationals stars in America. We are tapping into the dance space. It's going to be us tapping into different spaces. We don't want it to just be with black people, we want it to be an international dance genre and not just an African dance genre.”
