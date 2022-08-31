Nathi Mankayi is gearing up to make a comeback on the music scene.
Nearly five years ago, we witnessed Nathi performing on the main stage at awards and concerts, but this year we saw the singer perform at the non-broadcast show of the 28th annual SA Music Awards, which was a clear depiction of his relevance in the music industry.
Nathi's fans have been jamming to his hit song Nomvula since he released it in 2015, and he has been hibernating beyond the limelight.
“I left the company I was with and I'm independent now. That's why things are not the same as before.
“I got into the music industry not knowing anything and wanting to learn. I've learnt how the industry works and I'm a businessman now. I'm under Mangai Media and I've partnered with Open Mic and Gallo,” he told TshisaLIVE.
The singer said having had issues with his previous label caused him to not release music for a while.
“I wasn't around. I distanced myself from people. I'm the type of person who doesn't want to be around people too much if there's nothing I'm doing, so I've been writing.”
Nathi Mankayi chats about his hiatus and plans to work with Makhadzi soon
Image: Instagram/ Nathi Mankayi
He said he wants to reintroduce himself to the public and get more personal on the 12-track album he hopes to release before the end of the year.
“I think the time is right for me to release music because people have missed my music. With all that I've been through, I want to let my fans in on what I've been through.
“My first album I was introducing myself, the second album was about showcasing my talent, and with this album I want people to know what I've been through in the music industry.”
He's in talks with Limpopo-born star Makhadzi for a collaboration because he wants to make different music, and said people should prepare to meet a different artist.
“If people still want the Nathi who released Nomvula, I don't do that sound. I want to do other sounds, I don't want to do the same thing. People change.”
