Filming has begun on the third and final season of 'The Wife' — Here's what you need to know

Zikhona Sodlaka is back in her role as Mandisa, as are Khanyi Mbau and Mondli Makhoba as Zandile and Nkosana — the lead couple from season 2.

Mbalenhle Mavimbela is also back as Hlomu, the season 1 lead, with Linda Majola returning as her brother Langa.

Other familiar faces joining the cast of the show include Blood Psalms star Sello Motloung as Naledi’s father, Kgosi; Bongo Maffin’s Stoan Seate as Sefako, Qhawe’s rival for Naledi; DiepCity's Ncebakazi Pilingane as Xoli, Sambulo’s love interest; The Queen's Mo Setumo as Tshidi, Naledi’s elder sister; Scandal!'s Mathews Rantsoma as Tsietsi and Terrence Ngwila from Lioness as Detective Baloyi.

Season 3 is set to expand beyond the Johannesburg taxi industry to Royal Thabeng and the North West and head writer Busisiwe Ntintili says the audience will be kept captivated yet again.

“With Naledi missing and the Zulu brothers’ crimes now front page news, the third and final season of The Wife is going to be explosive,” she wrote in a statement shared with TshisaLIVE.

“The Zulu brothers may have finally met their match in Naledi’s family.”

Season 3 of The Wife launches on Showmax in November.

Meanwhile, if you're late for the binge party, you can catch up on seasons 1 and 2 which are also available on Showmax.

If your data game is still buffering, go ahead and put your reminder on for September 12 to watch season 1 of the show when it finally makes it to Mzansi magic, airing Monday to Wednesday at 9.30pm.

