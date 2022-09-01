×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

Filming has begun on the third and final season of 'The Wife' — Here's what you need to know

01 September 2022 - 15:00
Joy Mphande Journalist
The cast of Season 3 of Showmax's 'The Wife' have been unveiled.
The cast of Season 3 of Showmax's 'The Wife' have been unveiled.
Image: Supplied

Filming for season 3 of  Showmax's The Wife is under way and we got the scoop on who of our faves will be returning and what you can expect in the final season. 

While we've all caught on to news of former Uzalo star Wiseman Mncube replacing Bonko Khoza as Mqhele, tongues have been wagging on social media with speculation about whether there are other celebrities not making it back this season. 

Wiseman Mncube unveiled as the new Mqhele on 'The Wife'

"I’m not here to replace Bonko but to start my own journey as Mqhele and take things from where he left off and run with it in my own way.”
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Zikhona Sodlaka is back in her role as Mandisa, as are Khanyi Mbau and Mondli Makhoba as Zandile and Nkosana — the lead couple from season 2.

Mbalenhle Mavimbela is also back as Hlomu, the season 1 lead, with Linda Majola returning as her brother Langa. 

Other familiar faces joining the cast of the show include Blood Psalms star Sello Motloung as Naledi’s father, Kgosi; Bongo Maffin’s Stoan Seate as Sefako, Qhawe’s rival for Naledi; DiepCity's Ncebakazi Pilingane as Xoli, Sambulo’s love interest; The Queen's Mo Setumo as Tshidi, Naledi’s elder sister; Scandal!'s Mathews Rantsoma as Tsietsi and Terrence Ngwila from Lioness as Detective Baloyi.

Season 3 is set to expand beyond the Johannesburg taxi industry to Royal Thabeng and the North West and head writer Busisiwe Ntintili says the audience will be kept captivated yet again. 

“With Naledi missing and the Zulu brothers’ crimes now front page news, the third and final season of The Wife is going to be explosive,” she wrote in a statement shared with TshisaLIVE.

“The Zulu brothers may have finally met their match in Naledi’s family.” 

Season 3 of The Wife launches on Showmax in November.

Meanwhile, if you're late for the binge party, you can catch up on seasons 1 and 2 which are also available on Showmax.

If your data game is still buffering, go ahead and put your reminder on for September 12 to watch season 1 of the show when it finally makes it to Mzansi magic, airing Monday to Wednesday at 9.30pm.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

'I’ve taken the character as far as I can' — Bonko Khoza leaves 'The Wife'

After having been praised for how he portrayed Mqhele and his chemistry with 'Hlomu', Bonko is leaving The Wife and his role will be re-cast.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Khanyi Mbau thanks her bae for supporting her while she chases her dreams

Actress Khanyi Mbau has expressed her gratitude to her bae Kudzai for his support as her explicit sex scene on 'The Wife' continues to trend.
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

Somizi applauds Khanyi Mbau’s growth as an actress after explicit sex scene

"Well done Showmax for taking it there and showing South Africans can go there without it being pornographic."
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Throwing shade at Katlego Maboe? Here’s why Hippo’s advert has tongues wagging TshisaLIVE
  2. ‘My homecoming was so special’ — Tall A** Mo shares clips from his graduation ... TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Rolex as a gift & fun times! Inside Khuli Chana's 40th birthday TshisaLIVE
  4. Here’s why Murdah Bongz has been private about his first child TshisaLIVE
  5. 'I am hanging on by a thread': Zoleka Mandela shares update and thanks SA for ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Parliament doesn't back down to Ramaphosa's response on Phala Phala game farm ...
EFF members thrown out of parliament (again)